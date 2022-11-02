Last updated on .From the section Wales

Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November.

Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa.

"I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation, it is in the best interests of the player for her not to be here," Wales boss Gemma Grainger explained.

Top goalscorer Helen Ward is included despite hinting at retirement.

The continued absence of Harding, who has won 103 caps for Wales, is difficult for fans to understand with Harding playing for Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

The 33-year-old was dropped from the Wales squad for their World Cup play-off games with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland last month.

Grainger admits that the absence of the centurion is a decision that has been made by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

"There is a current situation that is ongoing with Tash, the safeguarding and player welfare team are leading on that situation," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"It is a non-footballing decision but based on that current situation the decision has been made for her not to be with the team.

"The guidance for me is the situation is unchanged until the FAW tell me that she is available for selection.

"Until then it is out of my control and I have to concentrate on the next camp and the players who are here.

"For me as the manager, with it being a non-football decision, that's about as much as I can say on that."

Wales will compete for a final time in 2022 against Finland in Spain as they conclude a year that saw them reach a first World Cup play-off, where a late goal saw them defeated by Switzerland in the final.

Grainger's side had finished second to France in their qualifying group, securing a play-off place in the process and went on to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina.

But hopes of reaching a first major tournament came to an end in a dramatic play-off final in Switzerland.

Rhiannon Roberts put Wales ahead, but the Swiss fought back to win in the last few seconds of extra time.

The inclusion of Watford forward Ward, 36, is interesting as she admitted after the Switzerland defeat that it would be a "challenge" to continue playing for her country.

Wales' most-capped player, Jess Fishlock, is included after the midfielder completed a gruelling season with club side OL Reign, while forward Chloe Bull retains her spot in the absence of Harding.

Tottenham defender Esther Morgan and Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Cymru: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Safia Middleton-Patel, Rhiannon Roberts, Josie Green, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Georgia Walters, Charlie Estcourt, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Elise Hughes, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Ceri Holland, Maria Francis-Jones, Chloe Williams, Morgan Rogers, Chloe Bull