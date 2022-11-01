Last updated on .From the section Football

Bridport FC had not won a league game since August 2021

Bridport FC's manager says his side are "over the moon" after finally ending their 427-day winless league run.

The non-league side from west Dorset beat Plymouth Marjon 3-0 in the South West Peninsula League - the 10th tier in the English football pyramid.

"The players have been working really hard and it's paid off," boss Chris Herbst told BBC Radio Solent.

"Everyone was in the Beehive [the club house] after the game and it was buzzing - the atmosphere was so good."

The victory was the Bees' first league win since 28 August, 2021 - a run of 38 matches - and their biggest since 2019.

Bridport were relegated from step five of the non-league pyramid last season after a campaign which saw them concede 185 goals in 36 games.

Ridiculed on social media

Herbst, who came through the club's youth sides, only took over as manager four weeks ago after seeing them ridiculed on social media.

"Before I came onboard it was a bit doom and gloom," he said.

"It used to really annoy me when I would see people slagging off the club on social media so I thought, 'I'll just go for it [the manager position]', because it's in my hometown and I'm passionate about the club.

"I believe it's about getting the right people through the door, players who want to play here instead of people who just want to make a bit of money.

"I've brought in some new faces and a bit more quality. It's made a huge difference and everyone is on the same page. I'm over the moon."

'I just want to make Bridport good again'

Bridport are still bottom of the table with three draws and eight losses to go with their sole victory - but they could lift themselves off the foot with a win at the weekend.

Herbst believes the new culture around the club and a sense of belief will create a positive change on and off the pitch.

"I know a few fans stopped coming to watch us because we were losing so many games and we know we need to change that - fan support is massive and it's started to improve a bit," the 32-year-old said.

"We're trying to bring back a more positive outlook rather than having that feeling of getting beat all the time.

"We have more competition for places now so players do have to look over their shoulders because someone else could take their spot.

"I just want to make Bridport good again."

Bridport FC take on Elburton Villa FC at home on Saturday.