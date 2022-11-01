National League news - November 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 November

Torquay United have signed midfielder Stephen Wearne on a short-term loan from League Two side Grimsby Town.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Gulls last season during a loan spell from former club Sunderland.