Karen Bardsley made 82 appearances for England and played in three World Cups

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley experienced a lot throughout her 13-year career and now she wants to give back to the club she still calls "home".

Bardsley spent seven years at Manchester City as a player, winning eight major trophies and forming a strong bond with supporters.

She has been retired for six months but Bardsley is now returning to City to oversee the direction of the women's team in a new role as project officer.

"I'm really excited about continuing to grow the game and also to get more bums in seats - making it a really fun matchday experience that everyone wants to be a part of," Bardsley told BBC Sport.

"It is a little weird being back here and not being on the pitch. I'm very lucky to be given the opportunity to stay at Manchester City and to contribute to the progression of the women's team.

"I'm here to help develop the programme, give back some of my experience to the club and try to create some competitive advantage from my knowledge and enthusiasm."

Bardsley gained a Masters degree in Sport Directorship in 2019 and has lots of ideas on what she wants to influence at the club.

Her new role will see her work closely with City's coaching staff - including manager Gareth Taylor - and the wider backroom team, creating and managing specific projects.

She hopes her vast experiences and knowledge of the women's game will help to push limits on creating a high-performance environment as well as increase matchday attendances at City.

"There's so many experiences that I have had over the course of my career that I think can be a really valuable asset to any organisation trying to deliver football in a female-specific environment."

Karen Bardsley (right) has often provided support for younger goalkeepers, including former City and England team-mate Ellie Roebuck

Bardsley joined Manchester City in 2014 and was part of the squad that won their first Women's Super League title in 2016.

She played in three World Cups and two European Championships for England, as well as the 2012 Olympic Games for Great Britain.

The 38-year-old now believes it is important to show young women in football that there are careers available in the game after retirement.

"It might not feel like a direct impact but I'd like to think what I can do will be felt in five to 10 years' time and hopefully sooner than that," she added.

"It's really important to express to young women that it is not just the edge of the cliff when you finish playing, there are lots of different ways you can transition into a sporting environment.

"I still feel I can contribute to performance in one way or another. It's nice to know that I still have that relationship with the girls and can relate to what they're going through."

Bardsley's new role was created following conversations with City's managing director of women's football Gavin Makel, after she was injured during the 2019 World Cup.

She was looking for "a distraction" during her rehabilitation and met with the club's data analysts to learn some of the basics.

Since then, City have supported Bardsley in learning new skills across various departments in order to prepare her for this new role.

"It was a kind of mutual conversation. I was so intrigued and curious about a lot of things. I thought there might have been an opportunity down the line," she said.

"The women's game was growing so fast and it needed more people that had been there, done it and had that knowledge of what it feels like. I certainly have the enthusiasm to make a positive impact.

"I enjoy learning and challenging myself in lots of different ways. This is so far out of my comfort zone but it's exciting."