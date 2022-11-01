Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo scored against Austria and Luxembourg in England's World Cup qualifiers in September

England forward Alessia Russo has returned to the squad for this month's fixtures against Japan and Norway.

Russo, who missed the USA and Czech Republic matches in October due to injury, is joined in the squad by uncapped Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton winger Katie Robinson.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Chelsea's Niamh Charles also return.

Captain Leah Williamson remains absent through injury.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who was part of the winning squad at Euro 2022, is not selected following reports external-link she was dropped by manager Sarina Wiegman due to her attitude.

Wiegman has named a 25-player squad as the Lionesses travel to Spain to play Japan on Friday, 11 November and Norway on Tuesday, 15 November.

Russo came off the bench on Sunday for Manchester United, her club side, as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Everton in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Nobbs, who missed out on Euro 2022 selection due to injury, scored twice last week in Arsenal's victories over Zurich and West Ham.

Uncapped duo Le Tissier and Robinson have received call-ups to the senior squad for the first time after a strong start to the WSL season.

Those to drop out include Chelsea defender Jess Carter and Manchester City forward Jess Park, currently on loan at Everton.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson, Ebony Salmon.