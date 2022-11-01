Last updated on .From the section Hull

Liam Rosenior lost three of his 12 games in interim charge of Derby County at the start of the season

Hull City are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

BBC Radio Humberside reports the 38-year-old has agreed a deal to take over at the Championship club, and will sign a contract on Wednesday.

He spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015 and will replace Shota Arveladze, after the Georgian was sacked in September.

Rosenior started the season in interim charge of Derby but this will be his first permanent managerial role.

He is expected to be at Hull's home game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, with his first game in charge likely to come at Millwall on Saturday.

Rosenior made 144 league appearances in his time with the Tigers and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2013, reaching the FA Cup final the following year.

He left for Brighton after Steve Bruce's side were relegated from the Premier League in 2015.

Rosenior played in the FA Cup final for Hull in 2014 as they lost 3-2 to Arsenal in extra-time

Rosenior, whose father Leroy managed in the English Football League with Torquay and Brentford, initially joined Derby as a coach under Philip Cocu in July 2019 before stepping up to become Wayne Rooney's assistant in January 2021.

The Rams were deducted 21 points last season after entering administration and the duo were unable to keep them in the Championship.

Rooney decided to leave in June and new owner David Clowes placed Rosenior in interim charge.

He oversaw a huge rebuild of the squad, with 14 new players brought in, and lost just three of his 12 matches in charge but left in September when Paul Warne was appointed.

The Tigers made a bright start to the campaign under Arveladze but he was sacked by owner Acun Ilicali after four successive defeats.

Caretaker Andy Dawson has so far won three of his six matches in charge.