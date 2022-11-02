Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sheffield United and Blackpool players clashed after full-time following their 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane

Blackpool and Sheffield United have been fined by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after their game in October.

The Seasiders have been fined £25,000, while the Blades must pay £12,500.

United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery were sent off for their roles in the fracas.

The match at Bramall Lane finished 3-3, with Blackpool also having two players sent off during the game.

Both clubs admitted the charge.