Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Cliftonville come from two goals down to see off Newry City

Brian Healy's stunning goal was not enough for Newry City as holders Cliftonville battled back from two goals down to edge a thrilling League Cup quarter-final at Solitude.

Healy scored from just past the halfway line before Donal Scullion gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

But the Reds hit back through Joe Gormley (2) and Ronan Hale to progress.

Elsewhere, Coleraine beat Dungannon, Linfield saw off Annagh United and Glentoran overcame Loughgall.

Tuesday's results set up two mouthwatering semi-finals with Cliftonville facing Coleraine in a repeat of last season's final and a 'Big Two' derby between Glentoran and Linfield.

At Solitude, Newry took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a wonder strike from Healy, who showed great awareness and technique from just inside the Cliftonville half to beat keeper Fynn Talley, whose clearance fell to the feet of the midfielder.

It went from bad to worse for Talley as ten minutes later the stopper was at fault again, hastily coming off his line only to be chipped by Scullion to top off a Newry counter attack.

However, the Reds - who came from two goals behind to beat Coleraine in last season's decider - again showed their fighting spirit with Gormley's quickfire double bringing them level early in the second half.

The north Belfast side pushed for a winner with Gormley coming close before Hale popped up with a well-taken winner 11 minutes from time, beating two men before firing low and hard past Niall Brady to set up another meeting with the Bannsiders.

Teenager Liam McStravick marked his debut with a goal in Linfield's win over Annagh United

In contrast, Coleraine's passage into the last four was much more serene as Michael McCrudden and Matthew Shevlin's goals put them in control early on against Dungannon at the Showgrounds.

Evan McLaughlin added a late third as Oran Kearney's side ended the Swifts' hopes of repeating their shock 2018 triumph.

Linfield also enjoyed a 3-0 win, with Joel Cooper's close-range strike enough for the Blues to lead Championship side Annagh at Windsor Park at the break.

Annagh had a penalty appeal waved away when Niall McGinley went down under Jamie Mulgrew's challenge and the visitors' frustrations deepened when Cooper netted his second on 81.

And there was a dream debut for teenager Liam McStravick, who scored Linfield's third in stoppage time after coming off the bench.

At Lakeview Park, Glentoran were made to wait until the 53rd minute before Terry Devlin broke the deadlock with a fine strike.

Bobby Burns quickly added a second as the Premiership pacesetters - who welcomed defender Luke McCullough back after a long-term injury - proved too strong for the Championship leaders.

Cliftonville and Glentoran will be at the home to Coleraine and Linfield in the semi-finals, which will be played on 6/7 December.