Julen Lopetegui: Wolves reopen talks over manager job after ex-Spain boss turned them down

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments102

Julen Lopetegui
Lopetegui was let go by Sevilla in October after three years as their manager

Wolves are back in talks with Julen Lopetegui about becoming their new manager after he turned them down last month.

The 56-year-old was the club's first choice following the dismissal of Bruno Lage in October.

However, the former Spain boss opted to remain at home to be near his elderly father.

Steve Davis remains in caretaker charge at Molineux and Wolves have lost three of their past five games under him.

QPR manager Michael Beale rejected the job with the club also having spoken to former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and recently departed Lyon head coach Peter Bosz about the vacancy.

Wolves are second from bottom - two points off Southampton, who are just outside the relegation zone in 17th - and have been without a permanent manager since 2 October.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Lopetegui impressed the Wolves hierarchy when they first spoke with him about becoming their manager in 2016.

On that occasion, after 10 days of negotiations, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approached Lopetegui and he became Spain manager.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by stephen, at 21:29 1 Nov

    living in spain and moving to wolverhampton. he should be sectioned for even considering it.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 02:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sectioned or sanctioned?

      Don't think he would like to be made or divided into a separate sections, just because he considered the Wolves job. 😂

  • Comment posted by SirThawkz, at 21:57 1 Nov

    Steve Bruce absolutely loves coaching in the midlands…

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, at 22:45 1 Nov

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Coach driving may be better for him 😂

  • Comment posted by Vocal Harum, at 21:44 1 Nov

    What a load of drivel in these comments Obviously not from Wolves fans. May just be that the family situation is better now for Julen ? Now he might be able to take the job …he didn’t turn Wolves down he weighed up his priorities. Things change. He might be ready now. He will inherit some talented players. Get some additions in & Wolves will climb the table. For Wolves read Newcastle last season.

    • Reply posted by stephen, at 21:51 1 Nov

      stephen replied:
      hope his family situation is better. Imagine it will get worse again when he tells his missus where they are moving to....

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, at 21:34 1 Nov

    Why don't they just hire Nuno De Spirito Santa for Christmas?

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, at 22:19 1 Nov

    Wait till after the world cup, Southgate will be available

    • Reply posted by OldmanwasRef, at 23:41 1 Nov

      OldmanwasRef replied:
      What about Big Sam?

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 02:06

    Wolves keep chasing Julen Lopetegui, all the while Lopetegui keeps telling Wolves that he is ineligible for the job as he is Spanish and not Portuguese.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 02:19

    Come on Wolves hire Steve Bruce, so the poor man can achieve something no other manager has done in the history of English football - The West Midlands Management Quadruple!

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, at 22:21 1 Nov

    Can this be classed as stalking?...

  • Comment posted by Anil, at 22:54 1 Nov

    Wolves need a decent manager, we have some class players and just need a boost. Come on Wolves

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, at 22:57 1 Nov

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Nice and to the point. Totally agree

  • Comment posted by not a dinner party , at 22:03 1 Nov

    Hopefully we'll get him. has a decent pedigree and he'll inherit a very good squad. If you're not a Wolves fan, comment somewhere else, couldn't give an eff what you think.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, at 22:20 1 Nov

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Absolutely. These none Wolves fans are obsessed with us lol

  • Comment posted by Factoid, at 21:17 1 Nov

    I hope this happens. We need the right man, not the right now man.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 23:55 1 Nov

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Birthday card nonsense

  • Comment posted by antFIFA, at 21:21 1 Nov

    They've offered him more money to apply for Portuguese citizenship.

  • Comment posted by razzawolf, at 22:30 1 Nov

    The Wolves ay going down

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, at 22:27 1 Nov

    Be good for him to get the job at Wolves. Good luck at Wolverhampton Wanderers Julen Lopetegui.

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, at 22:03 1 Nov

    Jeff She has offered him an extra £1m a week.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, at 22:28 1 Nov

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Shi. Not She !

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, at 21:30 1 Nov

    Great news.. hopefully a chance to invest in the team in January and better luck with injuries and we might be able to wriggle out of trouble.

    • Reply posted by Paul, at 22:01 1 Nov

      Paul replied:
      Invest in January? Good luck with that, guaranteed 2 Midlands teams goes down this season, Forest definitely then pick from Villa, Wolves or Leicester, LCFC failed to reinvest in the team in the summer and Tielemans and Maddison will move on in January.

  • Comment posted by Jordan, at 21:16 1 Nov

    Although it's admirable to have a number one target and go after them, this does make you ask what on earth have they been doing since he turned them down last time?

    • Reply posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, at 21:21 1 Nov

      freespeechisFOSHOdead replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 00:08

    Wolves need a new manager to explain to the players they don’t need to collapse on the floor and wait for a physio to come on every time they get tackled.

    • Reply posted by edda, today at 01:39

      edda replied:
      I take it you're a Brentford fan. What a short memory you Brentford fans have, as well as your manager. You're team are the worst time wasters ever to grace the prem. Absolutely disgraceful time wasting.
      Oh and by the way, I remember Ben Mee going down like he'd beed shot during the Costa incident as well.
      Shocking, hypocritical Brentford.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, at 22:29 1 Nov

    2016 Wolves were impressed by this guy.
    2022, Looks like they are besotted with him.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, at 22:22 1 Nov

    Wolves are like the Tories a new leader vote every week but none of them any good.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, at 22:27 1 Nov

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Your only saying that because you are so out of reach of us in the league now 😂😂. Not

