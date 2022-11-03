Chris Sutton has had trouble predicting how most teams will do this season, but Leeds and Bournemouth in particular keep proving him wrong - so who will he back when they play each other on Saturday?

"Leeds and Bournemouth fans are both quite angry with my predictions and have been giving me an awful lot of stick," BBC Sport football expert Sutton said. "Because of that, I hope they both lose this week."

Sutton is making predictions for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson.

The American duo, who worked together on episodes of big-budget Marvel series Moon Knight and Loki for Disney, co-direct, co-produce, co-edit and also co-star in their new film, a supernatural sci-fi titled Something in the Dirt, which is in UK cinemas from Saturday.

Moorhead (l) was also director of photography for Something in the Dirt, while Benson wrote the script and used his own apartment as the main location for the film, which is available on digital download from the start of December

The pair say they are not exactly Premier League experts but relished the chance to pit their wits against Sutton, who they feel could have starred as a villain in one of their horror films.

"We had to google Chris," said Aaron. "But he does look very charismatic.

"He could very well lead the wonderful UFO commune in Camp Arcadia from our movie, The Endless," added Justin. "He would have made a good Hal, who I should add is a little weird, if he could act and learn some lines."

While Sutton is a regular voice on the airwaves and in front of TV cameras, an appearance on the silver screen has eluded him - so far.

He is open to offers for a biopic of his career, and says he is taking lessons in amateur dramatics from his 606 co-host Robbie Savage - as if they are needed - but it is a project unlikely to snare Moorhead and Benson, at least at first glance.

"I played baseball when I was a kid and then did skateboarding and surfing," added Justin.

"But neither of us really know much about sport, even American sport, so if we made a sports movie about Chris I think it would be really funny for the audience, because of how little we know.

"It might also be kind of creepy, like when you ask artificial intelligence to create artwork. It would probably be a really surreal representation of sport, that doesn't make any sense."

A bit like some of Chris' predictions, then. Thinking about it, maybe they are the right people to tell his story after all.

Premier League predictions - week 14 Result Sutton Aaron Justin SATURDAY Leeds v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 2-2 2-1 Man City v Fulham x-x 3-0 5-1 4-0 Nott'm Forest v Brentford x-x 1-1 1-1 1-1 Wolves v Brighton x-x 0-1 1-2 1-0 Everton v Leicester x-x 2-1 3-2 1-2 SUNDAY Chelsea v Arsenal x-x 1-1 2-1 2-1 Aston Villa v Man Utd x-x 0-1 1-2 1-2 Southampton v Newcastle x-x 0-2 1-1 1-3 West Ham v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-1 2-0 Tottenham v Liverpool x-x 1-2 1-2 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Leeds v Bournemouth

I was only just out when I predicted that Leeds would lose 6-1 at Liverpool last week.

I took a lot of flak from Leeds fans following their win at Anfield but, once again, it was after the event. They were thinking the same as me before the game.

Seriously though, I was pleased for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch when he got that result. I have never met him, and he bigs his team up possibly too much at times after they've lost games, but I get why he is always trying to be positive about his players.

That win will buy him a bit of time, not with the club's owners, but with the Elland Road crowd who were on his back when they lost to Fulham in their last home game.

That goodwill will only last if Marsch can back it up by beating Bournemouth, who were woeful as they chucked away a 2-0 lead to lose against Tottenham last time out.

But it is a good enough reason to be positive about Leeds, and I am going for them to win this one. Unfortunately for them, that usually means they lose.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aaron's prediction: 2-2

Justin's prediction: 2-1

Manchester City v Fulham

Fantasy Football has gone into meltdown since Erling Haaland got injured last week - he sat out last weekend's win over Leicester and the midweek victory over Seville, but will he or won't he be back here?

Either way, I think City will win this one pretty comfortably. The only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Fulham would manage a consolation goal - I have got Ederson in goal in my Fantasy team so I am going to say no, they won't.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Aaron's prediction: 5-1

Justin's prediction: 4-0

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper questioned his side's competitive edge external-link after they were thumped by Arsenal last weekend.

That is a bit of a worry - surely part of his job is to make sure his players are properly motivated.

Off the back of Forest beating Liverpool in their last game at the City Ground, I would have gone for another home win here, but after what happened against the Gunners I am not so sure.

Brentford have not won away in the Premier League all season, so that hardly makes me think they are going to take home three points either - it is a massive cop-out but I am going for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Aaron's prediction: 1-1

Justin's prediction: 1-1

Wolves v Brighton

Wolves fought hard for their point at Brentford last week, and I keep saying they are not as bad a team as their league position might suggest - but then they are exactly that bad in their next game.

It is a blow for them to be missing Diego Costa, aka Mr Angry, up front after his red card against the Bees and their lack of goals means they are always under massive pressure in games.

That's why I am going for Brighton to win at Molineux, like they did at the end of last season.

They produced a brilliant performance to beat Chelsea and give Roberto de Zerbi his first win as Seagulls boss. If they can repeat that display, they will get the same result this time.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Aaron's prediction: 1-2

Justin's prediction: 1-0

Everton v Leicester (17:30)

Leicester are still in the bottom three but it feels like they have turned a corner. They lost to Manchester City last week, but they gave the defending champions a good game and their confidence is up at the moment.

Even so, I think Everton are going to win this one. As we saw when they beat Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago, if it is going to happen for Frank Lampard's side, it is going to happen at Goodison Park.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aaron's prediction: 3-2

Justin's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Arsenal (12:00)

Arsenal have won at Stamford Bridge in each of the past two seasons but I am not convinced they will make it three in a row.

A lot depends on whether Bukayo Saka is fit for the Gunners and how Chelsea boss Graham Potter approaches the game - like one of his predecessors, Claudio Ranieri, he has been a bit of a 'Tinkerman' with his team and tactics recently.

Overall Potter has done well though, and I don't think his side will be as bad again at the back as they were against Brighton last time out.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Aaron's prediction: 2-1

Justin's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa v Manchester United (14:00)

I annoyed a few Manchester United fans when I suggested to some callers on 606 last week that just referring to them as United is a bit disrespectful when there are so many other Uniteds out there. Some of them were really nasty to me on Twitter.

So I will refer to Manchester United in full here - as far as I am concerned, Newcastle United are above them in the table, so they are the ones who should just be known as United right now.

I am not a petty man, though, so I am not going to tip Manchester United to lose here just to upset their fans any further.

Manchester United continue to impress me under Erik ten Hag - I like what he is doing with Manchester United, and they keep finding a way to win games, like they did against West Ham on Sunday.

Aston Villa got walloped by United at St James' Park last weekend, and although I think they will be better in Unai Emery's first game in charge, I can see him coming unstuck against Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Aaron's prediction: 1-2

Justin's prediction: 1-2

Southampton v Newcastle (14:00)

I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United. They have got a really nice balance to the team, and are stingy defensively.

Howe has not just bought that improvement with the players he has signed - he is getting much more out of the United players who were already at St James' Park when he arrived 12 months ago.

United striker Callum Wilson is one of them, and I think he must go to the World Cup with England. The worry with Wilson is always his injury problems, but he is fit and absolutely flying at the moment.

Southampton are very up and down - I say that all the time, but the best example is how good they were in the second half against Arsenal recently, compared with how bad they had been before the break.

That makes it very difficult to predict what we will see from Saints week-to-week, whereas United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results.

Every time Miguel Almiron scores for United, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has to eat more humble pie after he joked about the Paraguayan at the end of last season - and I wouldn't be surprised if Grealish is tucking into another slice on Sunday night.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Aaron's prediction: 1-1

Justin's prediction: 1-3

West Ham v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Crystal Palace are another team who haven't won away in the league this season, and it's hard to see that changing here.

West Ham were unlucky against Manchester United and they have won six in a row at London Stadium in all competitions.

My guests this week Aaron and Justin make films so they will appreciate this next line - I am going with the Hammers to win again and make that run a magnificent seven on the trot.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aaron's prediction: 2-1

Justin's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham v Liverpool (16:30)

Son Heung-min's injury is especially bad timing for Tottenham at the moment with two other attacking players, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, already out.

The only bit of good news for Spurs fans is that I am backing Liverpool to win, and I have been wrong about pretty much every Liverpool result this season.

I honestly don't know what to expect from either team here because as good as Liverpool have been in Europe over the past couple of weeks, they have been as poor in the Premier League to lose to Nottingham Forest and then Leeds.

As for Spurs, well they seem to specialise in starting games badly then battling back to win. Whether they can do that without Son is another matter though.

Both managers, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, have been moaning a lot about how exhausted their players are so, based on that, this will be a dull game between two tired teams.

I don't see it turning out that way myself, though. Both teams are so erratic that they could end the game completely differently to the way they start it, so it will be exciting to watch.

I am going for Liverpool to edge it, although I have to admit that is a massive guess.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Aaron's prediction: 1-2

Justin's prediction: 2-2

Chris Sutton, Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got seven correct results from 10 matches, with no exact scores, giving him a total of 70 points.

He beat rapper Dapz on the Map, who got five correct results with no exact scores for a total of 50 points.

That extends Sutton's lead over his guests to 8-5, although he - wrongly - thinks he should get an extra point for beating two Leicester Riders players in week 12.

"I am so far ahead now, I am starting to think there should be a handicap system in place," Sutton said. "But I do think I should get a point for every guest I beat, and I have beaten nine of them in total this season."

Guest leaderboard Ali Bruce-Ball 110 Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Editors bassist Russell Leetch, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 Chris Sutton (average after 13 weeks) 61 Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Ryan Porteous 60 Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map 50 Blake Bowman, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Juice Menace, Patrick Whelan 20

Total scores after week 13 Guests 830 Chris Sutton 790

Sutton v guests P13 W8 D0 L5

How did you get on?

There were a couple of games that surprised pretty much everyone - only 8% of you voted for a Leeds win over Liverpool, while 17% thought Brighton would beat Chelsea - but the only other result you got wrong was Brentford's draw with Wolves.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 13 Position Correct results =1. Chris 7/10 =1. You* 7/10 =2. Dapz on the Map 5/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 13 1. You* 64/126 2. Chris 63/126 3 Guests 62/126