Leeds included first-team players Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt in their starting line-up at Crewe

Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout.

Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw.

Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which saw Pompey leapfrog Wimbledon and finish top of Group J.

Leeds missed four penalties after a goalless draw at Crewe and had to settle for third in Group B.

Alex keeper Dave Richards was the hero with saves from Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi, while Junior Firpo and Sonny Perkins missed the target as Crewe prevailed 2-1 after 10 spot-kicks.

Charlton will seek to pip Gillingham and qualify from Group I with victory over Brighton Under-21s on Wednesday, while a win for Manchester City Under-21s against Grimsby on 8 November would take them through to the last 32 from Group F, at the expense of Derby.