|Champions League Group G: Manchester City v Sevilla
|Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Manchester City youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could "potentially" play in City's Champions League game against Sevilla.
Manager Pep Guardiola said he will assess his squad in training but added: "The players who don't play regularly will play."
Striker Erling Haaland remains out of action as he is "still not 100%".
City have already topped Group G with 11 points and opponents Sevilla have qualified for the Europa League.
Fixture congestion means City will rotate their squad, before their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.
"We want to win the game and to continue to practice things," Guardiola said.
"The players see themselves how good they [Sevilla] are, for the prestigious, we have to do it."
Haaland, who has scored a record-breaking 22 goals in his first 15 games, "feels better" and could be back to face the Cottagers.
All four group positions have been decided, meaning nothing is riding on either game.
As City will be seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November, they will host the second leg.
