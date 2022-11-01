Close menu
Champions League - Group G
Man CityManchester City20:00SevillaSevilla
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Sevilla: Youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could 'potentially' play

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cole Plamer
Palmer scored his first Champions League goal against Club Bruges in October 2021
Champions League Group G: Manchester City v Sevilla
Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester City youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could "potentially" play in City's Champions League game against Sevilla.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he will assess his squad in training but added: "The players who don't play regularly will play."

Striker Erling Haaland remains out of action as he is "still not 100%".

City have already topped Group G with 11 points and opponents Sevilla have qualified for the Europa League.

Fixture congestion means City will rotate their squad, before their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

"We want to win the game and to continue to practice things," Guardiola said.

"The players see themselves how good they [Sevilla] are, for the prestigious, we have to do it."

Haaland, who has scored a record-breaking 22 goals in his first 15 games, "feels better" and could be back to face the Cottagers.

All four group positions have been decided, meaning nothing is riding on either game.

As City will be seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November, they will host the second leg.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 2nd November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport