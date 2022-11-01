Match ends, FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
Atletico Madrid were knocked out of Europe altogether following a 2-1 loss to Porto in the Champions League.
They hoped to reach the Europa League after Champions League elimination last week in a draw with Bayer Leverkusen.
But goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio saw Porto win despite Ivan Marcano's own goal in added time.
It is the first time Diego Simeone's team have finished bottom of a Champions League group since he took charge of the La Liga side in 2011.
Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with second-placed Club Bruges pushed Atletico to the bottom of Group B on their head-to-head record with the German club.
The two previous times they were knocked out in the Champions League group stage - in 2009-10 and 2017-18 - Atletico went on to win the Europa League.
Pressure is mounting on long-serving Simeone, with his side having only four wins in their past 12 games in all competitions.
Line-ups
FC Porto
Formation 4-3-3
- 99Meireles da Costa
- 11Aquino CossaSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 89'minutes
- 2CardosoBooked at 69mins
- 5Marcano
- 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 53'minutes
- 25OtávioSubstituted forAlbuquerque Borgesat 89'minutes
- 16GrujicBooked at 39mins
- 46Eustáquio
- 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 81'minutes
- 9Taremi
- 13Rodrigues do Nascimento GalenoSubstituted forPereira Folhaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Morais Ramos
- 17Fernandes da Conceição
- 19Namaso
- 20Russo Franco
- 22Wendell
- 23Neto Lopes
- 28Almeida Costa
- 29Martínez
- 70Albuquerque Borges
- 87Pereira Folha
- 94Portugal Lima
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 48mins
- 2Giménez
- 23MandavaBooked at 42mins
- 16Molina
- 5de PaulBooked at 68mins
- 20Witsel
- 17SaúlSubstituted forCarrascoat 60'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forBarriosat 85'minutes
- 8Griezmann
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Reguilón
- 4Kondogbia
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 18Felipe
- 19Morata
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 30Diez
- 34Barrios
- 51Mestre
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 47,546
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by Iván Marcano, FC Porto. FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Toni Martínez.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Conceição (FC Porto).
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Yannick Carrasco is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Gonçalo Borges replaces Otávio.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Bernardo Folha replaces Galeno.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Rodrigo Conceição replaces Pepê Aquino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Foul by Iván Marcano (FC Porto).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Pablo Barrios replaces Ángel Correa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Savic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wendell (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendell.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Toni Martínez replaces Evanilson.
