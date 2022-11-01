Close menu
Champions League - Group B
FC PortoFC Porto2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side fail to reach Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Diego Simeone
Simeone has guided Atletico to two Champions League finals

Atletico Madrid were knocked out of Europe altogether following a 2-1 loss to Porto in the Champions League.

They hoped to reach the Europa League after Champions League elimination last week in a draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

But goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio saw Porto win despite Ivan Marcano's own goal in added time.

It is the first time Diego Simeone's team have finished bottom of a Champions League group since he took charge of the La Liga side in 2011.

Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with second-placed Club Bruges pushed Atletico to the bottom of Group B on their head-to-head record with the German club.

The two previous times they were knocked out in the Champions League group stage - in 2009-10 and 2017-18 - Atletico went on to win the Europa League.

Pressure is mounting on long-serving Simeone, with his side having only four wins in their past 12 games in all competitions.

Line-ups

FC Porto

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99Meireles da Costa
  • 11Aquino CossaSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 89'minutes
  • 2CardosoBooked at 69mins
  • 5Marcano
  • 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 53'minutes
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forAlbuquerque Borgesat 89'minutes
  • 16GrujicBooked at 39mins
  • 46Eustáquio
  • 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 81'minutes
  • 9Taremi
  • 13Rodrigues do Nascimento GalenoSubstituted forPereira Folhaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17Fernandes da Conceição
  • 19Namaso
  • 20Russo Franco
  • 22Wendell
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 29Martínez
  • 70Albuquerque Borges
  • 87Pereira Folha
  • 94Portugal Lima

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 48mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 23MandavaBooked at 42mins
  • 16Molina
  • 5de PaulBooked at 68mins
  • 20Witsel
  • 17SaúlSubstituted forCarrascoat 60'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forBarriosat 85'minutes
  • 8Griezmann
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Reguilón
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Morata
  • 21Carrasco
  • 22Hermoso
  • 30Diez
  • 34Barrios
  • 51Mestre
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
47,546

Match Stats

Home TeamFC PortoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Iván Marcano, FC Porto. FC Porto 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Toni Martínez.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Conceição (FC Porto).

  6. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Yannick Carrasco is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Gonçalo Borges replaces Otávio.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Bernardo Folha replaces Galeno.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Rodrigo Conceição replaces Pepê Aquino.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iván Marcano (FC Porto).

  15. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Pablo Barrios replaces Ángel Correa.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Savic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wendell (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Toni Martínez replaces Evanilson.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st November 2022

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

