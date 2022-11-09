Match ends, Dundee United 4, Kilmarnock 0.
Dundee United battered Kilmarnock to lift themselves off bottom and leave their opponents to the foot of the Scottish Premiership.
Goals from Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath, and a stunning free-kick from Glenn Middleton gave United a three-goal cushion before the half-hour mark.
And a fourth from Dylan Levitt - fresh from his World Cup call-up for Wales - put the game beyond doubt and left both sides on 12 points. However, Liam Fox's men leapfrog Kilmarnock on goal difference after this thumping win.
It only took United 10 minutes to open the scoring, yet it came as no surprise after given the tempo with which they started.
A clearance from Ross Graham turned out to be a beautiful looping ball over the top, and Freeman angled his shot perfectly to squeeze it past Zach Hemming.
The second came from a similarly long hoof up the pitch. Steven Fletcher nodded on, as did McGrath, sending Middleton through on goal. His powerful effort was saved but the ball rebounded back to McGrath, who slid in to double the lead.
Kilmarnock looked vulnerable and Middleton looked on song, no more so than when he whipped and dipped a long-range free-kick past Hemming for United's third.
Derek McInnes was not a happy man. He made three changes after little more than half an hour, bringing on Rory McKenzie who almost immediately set up a chance when Joe Wright headed his cross off a post.
The second half was a much quieter affair, with United more than comfortable - the first time that's been said since the 4-0 win against Aberdeen six games ago.
The fourth goal was more than deserved, and it fell to Levitt - who was named in Wales' squad for Qatar less than an hour before kick-off. McGrath picked out the midfielder perfectly on the edge of the area and he curled superbly into the net.
Player of the Match - Jamie McGrath (Dundee United)
Fox's men only come out at night - analysis
Here's a stat for you. United have only won in darkness this season. Make of that what you will.
Fox's side played with a confidence thought to be absent at Tannadice. From the very first minute, they played like a club going for Europe rather than one scrapping down the bottom.
But, they've done it before. They similarly plastered Aberdeen and proceeded to win one of the next six. They must take this form into the returning meeting with Aberdeen at the weekend. Maybe the 18:00 GMT kick-off time will help.
Kilmarnock looked bereft of any ideas or any defensive responsibility. Easily undone by two long-balls, McInnes' side didn't lay a glove on their hosts. They've now picked up just one point on the road this season from eight games. Worrying signs.
What they said
Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "Every individual contributed and it's a big three points for us.
"There has been moments in games where we've had really good spells. It all came together tonight. We need to make sure that's a consistent performance level for us. It's not easy, but we need to handle that pressure."
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were nowhere near it. The first goal isn't good enough, second isn't much better, and I don't think the wall jumps properly for the third.
"We made some changes to stop the bleeding, and that helped. We spoke at half-time about showing energy, passion, showing that we care. I thought we got that, but the damage was done. We were far too easy to play against."
What's next?
United travel to Pittodrie on Saturday, whilst Kilmarnock host Hibernian on the same day (15:00).
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 6Graham
- 22FreemanSubstituted forNiskanenat 86'minutes
- 10DjoumSubstituted forSibbaldat 76'minutes
- 19Levitt
- 16BehichSubstituted forMcMannat 67'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forMeekisonat 86'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forAnakuat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 13Eriksson
- 14Sibbald
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 23Harkes
- 32Watt
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 19Wright
- 21McInroy
- 22DonnellyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes
- 8AlstonSubstituted forPowerat 34'minutes
- 25AlebiosuSubstituted forCameronat 34'minutes
- 10JonesSubstituted forMcKenzieat 34'minutes
- 11Armstrong
- 26DoidgeSubstituted forWalesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dorsett
- 4Power
- 7McKenzie
- 9Shaw
- 15Murray
- 20Walker
- 27Cameron
- 29Wales
- 31Polworth
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 7,430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Player of the match
MiddletonGlenn Middleton
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
5.32
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number29Player nameWalesAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number21Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
2.34