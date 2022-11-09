Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren19:45St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: The SMISA Stadium

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1392232131929
3Aberdeen147162823522
4Livingston147161419-522
5Hearts136252323020
6Hibernian156271822-420
7St Johnstone146171618-219
8St Mirren136161420-619
9Motherwell145181819-116
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Kilmarnock143381123-1212
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

