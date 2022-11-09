Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1LeedsLeeds United0

Carabao Cup: Wolves 1-0 Leeds - Boubacar Traore fires hosts into last 16

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Traore scores for Wolves v Leeds
Boubacar Traore scored his first goal for Wolves against Leeds

A late strike from Boubacar Traore sent Wolves into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they overcame Leeds.

A poor game at Molineux was decided by a fine finish from Traore, who fired into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

His strike ensures Wolves will still be in the EFL Cup when new manager Julen Lopetegui takes over on Monday.

Leeds came close early on but were kept at bay by impressive Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic.

Welcome gift for Lopetegui

With the incoming Wolves manager not taking charge until next week, caretaker boss Steve Davis gave some of the fringe players a chance to impress by making six changes from the weekend loss to Brighton.

Joe Hodge made his first senior start in midfield, alongside Connor Ronan and Ruben Neves in a mixed Wanderers team.

Also selected was back-up keeper Sarkic, with regular number one Jose Sa on the bench, and the Montenegrin was kept busy in the early stages.

Jack Harrison's fourth minute free-kick took a huge deflection, forcing Sarkic into a superb reaction save as he doubled back on himself to palm away.

A succession of Leeds corners followed, with Joe Gelhardt coming close only for Sarkic to palm his header up before clawing away.

Things calmed down for the Wolves keeper before his side came closest to opening the scoring, Adama Traore shooting narrowly wide on 23 minutes and Max Kilman denied by the legs of Joel Robles shortly after half-time.

A game that looked nailed-on for penalties was decided with five minutes to go however, as Traore provided a rare moment of class to beat Robles from 18 yards.

Inconsistent Leeds hit another bump

Since beating Wolves on opening day it has been hard to predict what to expect from Jesse Marsch's side, their rollercoaster 4-3 win over Bournemouth on Saturday a perfect case in point.

Marsch made 10 changes to his starting XI from the Premier League win, only Harrison surviving while Sam Greenwood and Wilfried Gnonto, who came on to such great effect in that comeback, were on the bench again.

The frenetic win over Bournemouth lifted Leeds to 12th, however this anaemic showing at Molineux was more akin to the performances that looked to have put Marsch's job in real danger.

Wholesale changes included a debut for centre-forward Mateo Joseph after his recent inclusion in the matchday squad following a dozen goals for the under-21s, but none of Leeds' new boys managed to impress.

Marsch will hope for a return to form when Leeds visit Tottenham on Saturday, their final game before the club football break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 19Castro OttoSubstituted forLembikisaat 82'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 25RonanSubstituted forPodenceat 65'minutes
  • 8NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 72'minutes
  • 59Hodge
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forTraoréat 72'minutes
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCampbellat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1
  • 6Traoré
  • 10Podence
  • 14Mosquera
  • 24Gomes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell
  • 81Lembikisa

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Robles
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 33Hjelde
  • 3Firpo
  • 43Klich
  • 18Gyabi
  • 11Harrison
  • 16PerkinsSubstituted forGnontoat 71'minutes
  • 49Fernández
  • 30GelhardtSubstituted forGreenwoodat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 27Miller
  • 29Gnonto
  • 38McCalmont
  • 42Greenwood
  • 51Allen
  • 52Moore
  • 56Debayo
  • 57Snowdon
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Darko Gyabi (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Darko Gyabi (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boubacar Traoré.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0. Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Boubacar Traoré.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dexter Lembikisa replaces Jonny because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  16. Post update

    Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho replaces Rúben Neves.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Boubacar Traoré replaces Adama Traoré.

  20. Post update

    Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:01

    congratulations Wolves, as for us, bring on Spurs!
    A win before the break would be brilliant.

  • Comment posted by DaveH, today at 21:46

    I'll take anything at the moment. At least a bit of confidence to be gained from getting a win on the board, regardless of the competition. Good that the new manager has in effect a close season with many players before the main task of staying in the premier starts

    • Reply posted by Back9Bailey, today at 22:11

      Back9Bailey replied:
      Well said Moose

  • Comment posted by Fleckle, today at 21:45

    Can't believe we've won a game....

    • Reply posted by Dave Barnett, today at 22:12

      Dave Barnett replied:
      Against a team with Diego Llorente and Junior Firpo in defence. I'd still be asking a LOT of questions if I were a Wolves fan...

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:48

    We beat Chelsea, liverpool, should have beat Arsenal.
    I can live with losing to Wolves in the cup.

    • Reply posted by John Lewis, today at 22:38

      John Lewis replied:
      Good - because you did.

      The alternative to be able to live with it would be a bit drastic really.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 21:48

    Another "goal fest" at Molineux but at least we won.

    Win the EFL Cup and avoid relegation would be a good outcome from a disastrous situation!

    • Reply posted by Golden Wonders, today at 22:12

      Golden Wonders replied:
      You’re right PJB, it’s possible but I think unlikely we’ll win the cup, more likely we’ll hopefully stay up - after the disastrous decisions that have been made at Molineux recently!

  • Comment posted by We are just double checking this comment, today at 21:50

    Some good performances from a very young team. The future is bright for Leeds. Don't know why Perkins was subbed, thought he did very well. Gyabi is a star in the making.

  • Comment posted by WolfPad, today at 21:45

    Blimey - we’ve won a game! Hurrah 😄

    • Reply posted by QF1, today at 21:53

      QF1 replied:
      Against Leeds reserves

  • Comment posted by mk wolf, today at 21:51

    Come on the wolves. Arsenal Saturday, let's give them a game...

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:59

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      Wolves will lose. Southbound.

  • Comment posted by Werewolf-Therewolf, today at 21:46

    No help to us in the Premier but a bit of a confidence booster nonetheless.

  • Comment posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 22:19

    Leeds played very well.

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 22:37

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      I totally agree

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 21:51

    That was quite a long cup run by Leeds' standards.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:53

      Metro1962 replied:
      Much rather concentrate on the league thanks.D

  • Comment posted by desert rat, today at 22:06

    Pretty impressive display by the young guns and a little too frantic on the ball at times instead of a bit more composure it could have been a different result, if only JH could hit the target once in a while instead of wasting some great opportunities. Onwards and upwards PL survival more important

  • Comment posted by poose1, today at 22:20

    Good performance by Leeds young’uns Hjelde definitely a premier league player in the making, left footed centre backs a rare commodity

  • Comment posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:57

    Unlucky Leeds. They were much better.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:19

      tony replied:
      Except for scoring

  • Comment posted by Philip, today at 21:49

    Great decision to play some of the young lads ....and let's face it this is a cup run nobody needs after the WC so not disappointed one jot to be out....

    • Reply posted by jezza, today at 22:10

      jezza replied:
      There isn't going to be much of a break for them world Cup, Xmas games, FA cup, rest of season, to go so I'm with you can do without league Cup

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 22:10

    We have some real talented young players at Wolves who will really benefit from the new manager coming in.

    • Reply posted by BAC, today at 22:14

      BAC replied:
      Clearly weren’t playing tonight apart from Sarkic.

  • Comment posted by jezza, today at 22:00

    Glad we used this game to see how some of our youngsters cope under the spotlight, fans etc against a stronger than predicted wolves side and they can all hold their heads high. Last 16 would jave been nice, but with world Cup, Xmas games, FA cup to come plus rest of season to go I'm also glad we're out too

  • Comment posted by iPlayer, today at 21:46

    Still onwards and upwards

  • Comment posted by Mark Southall, today at 21:46

    I wouldn’t have minded if we lost. Although some would say a cup run will do us good. Much rather concentrate on the league

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 22:14

    What, Wolves won!

    • Reply posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 23:02

      Sedgley Wolf replied:
      Luckily.

