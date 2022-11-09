Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0.
A late strike from Boubacar Traore sent Wolves into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they overcame Leeds.
A poor game at Molineux was decided by a fine finish from Traore, who fired into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.
His strike ensures Wolves will still be in the EFL Cup when new manager Julen Lopetegui takes over on Monday.
Leeds came close early on but were kept at bay by impressive Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic.
Welcome gift for Lopetegui
With the incoming Wolves manager not taking charge until next week, caretaker boss Steve Davis gave some of the fringe players a chance to impress by making six changes from the weekend loss to Brighton.
Joe Hodge made his first senior start in midfield, alongside Connor Ronan and Ruben Neves in a mixed Wanderers team.
Also selected was back-up keeper Sarkic, with regular number one Jose Sa on the bench, and the Montenegrin was kept busy in the early stages.
Jack Harrison's fourth minute free-kick took a huge deflection, forcing Sarkic into a superb reaction save as he doubled back on himself to palm away.
A succession of Leeds corners followed, with Joe Gelhardt coming close only for Sarkic to palm his header up before clawing away.
Things calmed down for the Wolves keeper before his side came closest to opening the scoring, Adama Traore shooting narrowly wide on 23 minutes and Max Kilman denied by the legs of Joel Robles shortly after half-time.
A game that looked nailed-on for penalties was decided with five minutes to go however, as Traore provided a rare moment of class to beat Robles from 18 yards.
Inconsistent Leeds hit another bump
Since beating Wolves on opening day it has been hard to predict what to expect from Jesse Marsch's side, their rollercoaster 4-3 win over Bournemouth on Saturday a perfect case in point.
Marsch made 10 changes to his starting XI from the Premier League win, only Harrison surviving while Sam Greenwood and Wilfried Gnonto, who came on to such great effect in that comeback, were on the bench again.
The frenetic win over Bournemouth lifted Leeds to 12th, however this anaemic showing at Molineux was more akin to the performances that looked to have put Marsch's job in real danger.
Wholesale changes included a debut for centre-forward Mateo Joseph after his recent inclusion in the matchday squad following a dozen goals for the under-21s, but none of Leeds' new boys managed to impress.
Marsch will hope for a return to form when Leeds visit Tottenham on Saturday, their final game before the club football break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Sarkic
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forLembikisaat 82'minutes
- 4Collins
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 25RonanSubstituted forPodenceat 65'minutes
- 8NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 72'minutes
- 59Hodge
- 37TraoréSubstituted forTraoréat 72'minutes
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forCampbellat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sá
- 6Traoré
- 10Podence
- 14Mosquera
- 24Gomes
- 28João Moutinho
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
- 81Lembikisa
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Robles
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 33Hjelde
- 3Firpo
- 43Klich
- 18Gyabi
- 11Harrison
- 16PerkinsSubstituted forGnontoat 71'minutes
- 49Fernández
- 30GelhardtSubstituted forGreenwoodat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 27Miller
- 29Gnonto
- 38McCalmont
- 42Greenwood
- 51Allen
- 52Moore
- 56Debayo
- 57Snowdon
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.
Post update
Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Darko Gyabi (Leeds United).
Post update
Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Darko Gyabi (Leeds United).
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boubacar Traoré.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leeds United 0. Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Boubacar Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dexter Lembikisa replaces Jonny because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).
Post update
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho replaces Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Boubacar Traoré replaces Adama Traoré.
Post update
Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
A win before the break would be brilliant.
I can live with losing to Wolves in the cup.
Win the EFL Cup and avoid relegation would be a good outcome from a disastrous situation!