Boubacar Traore scored his first goal for Wolves against Leeds

A late strike from Boubacar Traore sent Wolves into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they overcame Leeds.

A poor game at Molineux was decided by a fine finish from Traore, who fired into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

His strike ensures Wolves will still be in the EFL Cup when new manager Julen Lopetegui takes over on Monday.

Leeds came close early on but were kept at bay by impressive Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic.

Welcome gift for Lopetegui

With the incoming Wolves manager not taking charge until next week, caretaker boss Steve Davis gave some of the fringe players a chance to impress by making six changes from the weekend loss to Brighton.

Joe Hodge made his first senior start in midfield, alongside Connor Ronan and Ruben Neves in a mixed Wanderers team.

Also selected was back-up keeper Sarkic, with regular number one Jose Sa on the bench, and the Montenegrin was kept busy in the early stages.

Jack Harrison's fourth minute free-kick took a huge deflection, forcing Sarkic into a superb reaction save as he doubled back on himself to palm away.

A succession of Leeds corners followed, with Joe Gelhardt coming close only for Sarkic to palm his header up before clawing away.

Things calmed down for the Wolves keeper before his side came closest to opening the scoring, Adama Traore shooting narrowly wide on 23 minutes and Max Kilman denied by the legs of Joel Robles shortly after half-time.

A game that looked nailed-on for penalties was decided with five minutes to go however, as Traore provided a rare moment of class to beat Robles from 18 yards.

Inconsistent Leeds hit another bump

Since beating Wolves on opening day it has been hard to predict what to expect from Jesse Marsch's side, their rollercoaster 4-3 win over Bournemouth on Saturday a perfect case in point.

Marsch made 10 changes to his starting XI from the Premier League win, only Harrison surviving while Sam Greenwood and Wilfried Gnonto, who came on to such great effect in that comeback, were on the bench again.

The frenetic win over Bournemouth lifted Leeds to 12th, however this anaemic showing at Molineux was more akin to the performances that looked to have put Marsch's job in real danger.

Wholesale changes included a debut for centre-forward Mateo Joseph after his recent inclusion in the matchday squad following a dozen goals for the under-21s, but none of Leeds' new boys managed to impress.

Marsch will hope for a return to form when Leeds visit Tottenham on Saturday, their final game before the club football break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.