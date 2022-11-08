Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Kalvin Phillips last featured against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on 14 September

Kalvin Phillips will return to the Manchester City squad for their Carabao Cup third-round tie against Chelsea.

The England midfielder has been absent since undergoing shoulder surgery in September but manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be among the City substitutes at Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo is suspended after he was sent off against Fulham on Saturday, while Kyle Walker remains unavailable.

For Chelsea, midfielder Jorginho is a doubt after picking up a foot injury.

Blues manager Graham Potter is still without defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as well as midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, while Edouard Mendy will continue in goal as Kepa Arrizabalaga recovers from a plantar fascia tear.

Phillips, 26, said he is "very hopeful" of being involved in England's World Cup squad after recovering from injury, despite being restricted to three substitute appearances since his £45m summer move from Leeds United.

England right-back Walker remains out following a groin operation, while fellow Portugal defender Cancelo will serve a one-match ban after he received a straight red in the 2-1 win over Fulham.

Guardiola said top goalscorer Erling Haaland, who returned from a two-game absence due to illness and injury as a second-half substitute at the weekend, is "not perfect still" heading into the midweek meeting.