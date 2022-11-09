Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Premier League leaders Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as Brighton gained a shock away victory.
Eddie Nketiah had given Arsenal the lead with a curling finish after Reiss Nelson's run from the halfway line.
Danny Welbeck, who played for the Gunners in the 2018 final, made it 1-1 with a penalty after he had been fouled by debutant home goalkeeper Karl Hein.
Kaoru Mitoma put Brighton ahead after a neat passing move and Tariq Lamptey added a third with a low strike.
The loss in this third-round tie was only the third time in 20 matches in all competitions that Arsenal had been beaten this season.
Mikel Arteta made 10 changes from the 1-0 win at Chelsea and the Gunners looked on course for the last 16 when they took the lead through Nketiah's excellent 20th-minute strike.
However, their lead only lasted seven minutes.
Hein, a 20-year-old Estonia international goalkeeper who had a loan spell at Reading last season, was making his first senior appearance for the Gunners but brought down Welbeck, who then converted the spot kick.
Arsenal almost retook the lead when Nketiah fired a shot against the post from outside the penalty area with Albert Sambi Lokonga also shooting just wide.
Those misses proved costly as Mitoma got his second goal for Brighton in five days after also scoring in the 3-2 win at Wolves on Saturday, before Lamptey added a third.
On making 10 changes, Arsenal manager Arteta felt it had been the right thing to do.
"I would select the same players if I had the opportunity again," he said. "There was a big difference between efficiency in both areas and we paid a big price for it.
"It's a shame for the boys because I think they really tried and we should have scored two or three in the second half."
Brighton's best performance in the EFL Cup came in 1978-79 when they reached the quarter-finals, but this is now the third successive season where they have reached the last 16.
The draw for the next round will take place on Thursday night, following the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31HeinBooked at 26mins
- 17Cédric Soares
- 12SalibaSubstituted forGabrielat 63'minutes
- 16Holding
- 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 72'minutes
- 25ElnenyBooked at 25mins
- 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forXhakaat 80'minutes
- 27MarquinhosSubstituted forMartinelliat 62'minutes
- 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 72'minutes
- 24Nelson
- 14Nketiah
Substitutes
- 4White
- 5Partey
- 6Gabriel
- 8Ødegaard
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Martinelli
- 30Turner
- 34Xhaka
- 35Zinchenko
Brighton
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Steele
- 34Veltman
- 5DunkSubstituted forWebsterat 60'minutes
- 6Colwill
- 2Lamptey
- 7MarchSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
- 27Gilmour
- 25CaicedoBooked at 8minsSubstituted forGroßat 45'minutes
- 19SarmientoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forUndavat 79'minutes
- 20EncisoSubstituted forEstupiñánat 76'minutes
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 4Webster
- 13Groß
- 21Undav
- 22Mitoma
- 28Ferguson
- 30Estupiñán
- 43Turns
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).
Post update
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kaoru Mitoma.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).
Post update
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
Post update
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).
Well done lads.
They wanted it more..
(A) it’s not like Brighton are a bad team
(B) it’s not like that was Arsenals first team
Congrats to BHA and dust off and move of to Arsenal
Very well played Brighton, it’s starting to feel as if Potter never left down at the south coast.
I wouldn't call this result a 'shock'. A surprise, yes, but Brighton are no walkover and are capable of causing any team problems.
Spurs 1st 11 lost to 10 man Forest.