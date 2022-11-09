Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
LiverpoolLiverpool0DerbyDerby County0
Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 on penalties) - Caoimhin Kelleher saves three spot-kicks

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Caoimhin Kelleher saves Lewis Dobbin's penalty
Jurgen Klopp named an entirely changed starting 11 for the match against Derby

Last season's Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher spared Liverpool's blushes against League One Derby at Anfield, saving three spot-kicks to ensure the holders progressed to the last 16.

After failing to find a breakthrough in 90 minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to rely on the man whose penalty gave them the trophy at Wembley in February.

Kelleher repelled penalties from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.

It was a deserved success as the hosts carried most of the attacking threat.

But, backed by a noisy 5,600-strong travelling support, Derby battled throughout, with skipper Max Bird slashing the visitors' best chance across the face of Kelleher's goal at the start of the second half.

The manner of the victory means Liverpool have still not won a home game in the competition in normal time since 2016. Not that it will bother them too much.

Big night for Derby

Tonight was a reminder of what Derby used to be.

The huge number of supporters that travelled up from the east Midlands for their club's first trip to Anfield in more than 15 years were determined to enjoy themselves.

A group of fans laid a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial and owner David Clowes was on the edge of his seat as he willed the club he now owns to greater success.

In truth, you probably needed Clowes' £40m summer investment in Derby to derive excitement out of a tepid opening period in which neither goalkeeper was tested.

Twenty-year-old debutant Leyton Stewart should have kept his effort on target when Fabio Carvalho's low cross found him in a central position eight yards out, but apart from that there was little goalmouth action.

That all changed in the second period when 26-year-old former England Under-20s keeper Joe Wildsmith produced a series of superb saves to keep the visitors level.

A curling shot from Carvalho was heading for the corner, as was a deflected Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shot but Wildsmith kept them both out.

After Klopp had introduced Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, there was a greater focus to the home attack.

Wildsmith held firm though, including one brave save with his chest. Former Celtic player Ben Doak threatened the visitors' goal after his introduction but, led by the outstanding Eiran Cashin, Derby battled through to penalties.

When Wildsmith saved Stefan Bajectic's opening effort for Liverpool and Firmino sent his shot sailing over the bar in the week he missed out on World Cup selection for Brazil, it seemed Liverpool would become the first side since Swansea in 2013 to get knocked out in the first match of their trophy defence.

Instead, Kelleher gave them victory meaning instead of dreaming of glory in Qatar, Firmino can look forward to a pre-Christmas fourth-round outing.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 22Ramsay
  • 47Phillips
  • 2Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 42ClarkSubstituted forElliottat 66'minutes
  • 94FrauendorfSubstituted forFirminoat 66'minutes
  • 81StewartSubstituted forNúñezat 66'minutes
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forDoakat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 19Elliott
  • 27Núñez
  • 50Doak
  • 64Cain
  • 78Quansah
  • 88Chambers
  • 95Davies

Derby

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12SmithSubstituted forRooneyat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Sibley
  • 11Mendez-LaingSubstituted forThompsonat 71'minutes
  • 8BirdSubstituted forKnightat 90+1'minutes
  • 4Hourihane
  • 23OsulaSubstituted forDobbinat 61'minutes
  • 9CollinsSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10McGoldrick
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 28Aghatise
  • 30Oduroh
  • 34Rooney
  • 38Knight
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 0(3), Derby County 0(2).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool 0(3), Derby County 0(2).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 0(3), Derby County 0(2). Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Lewis Dobbin (Derby County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 0(2), Derby County 0(2). Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 0(1), Derby County 0(2). Louie Sibley (Derby County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Roberto Firmino should be disappointed.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Craig Forsyth (Derby County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 0(1), Derby County 0(1). Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty saved! Conor Hourihane (Derby County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 0, Derby County 0(1). David McGoldrick (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Jake Rooney replaces Korey Smith.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Jason Knight replaces Max Bird.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Doak with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

337 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:24

    This Kelleher kid is becoming a bit of a penalty saving specialist.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:36

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Looks like teams will be swamping over him come the summer. Will earn Liverpool a nice payday when he leaves.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:23

    Valiant effort from Derby, hope they enjoyed their big night out at Anfield.

    • Reply posted by Tuco Salamanca, today at 22:27

      Tuco Salamanca replied:
      You never because you didn’t go! #plastic

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:22

    Rescues? Or just saves the pens?

  • Comment posted by In Klopp we trust, today at 22:23

    Kelleher = class

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:30

      eric replied:
      World class 🤪

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 22:24

    Not a bad game, all a bit safe and slow from Liverpool's perspective until the changes.

    Not a fan of the new rule where the 'keeper can charge down the penalty taker... well the Derby 'keeper that is.

    Turned out nice though.

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 22:32

      U21192826 replied:
      First pen was like Dudek v Milan 😆

  • Comment posted by whatsthecraic, today at 22:27

    Kelleher is worthy of his pick once again, done the same last season, hope we keep him.

  • Comment posted by scorpio09, today at 22:24

    not sure why the ref and linesman did nothing about the Derby keeper being at least 3 yards off his line for the first penalty especially ?

    • Reply posted by Bestteamintheland, today at 22:25

      Bestteamintheland replied:
      Thought the same too. Keeper was way off the line for our first pen.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:21

    Kelleher the best pen saver in the world 😄🚩

    Incredible

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 22:24

      Cole replied:
      Nick Pope has entered the chat.

  • Comment posted by Kedri, today at 22:27

    How does the linesman not see Wildsmith clearly off his line for the first penalty?! Perfectly positioned, he’s standing maybe 5 yards away? That was his one job! I’m honestly flabbergasted. I’m sorry but that’s either gross negligence or bribery. There really is no excuse for that appalling decision.

    • Reply posted by lozza, today at 22:39

      lozza replied:
      How did he miss kelleher diving at the forwards feet for at lest 3 Derby pens?

  • Comment posted by malpaso, today at 22:23

    Doek looks a great player for 16, the lads did well for the reds

    • Reply posted by Zappasnake, today at 22:39

      Zappasnake replied:
      So hard to spell Doak, I mean there are four letters in it

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 22:23

    Doak. Interesting player to watch for the future. 16 years old? Thought he look more accomplished than Carvalho.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:22

    Preplanned penalty taking practise for the young keeper and outfield players ;-) Into the next round! Full respect to Derby County, they defended magnificently.

  • Comment posted by Philip, today at 22:22

    Kelleher, take a bow. What a keeper !

  • Comment posted by calvo1955, today at 22:29

    First pen the keeper must of been six feet off his line

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 22:31

      U21192826 replied:
      Again no var

  • Comment posted by indiosse, today at 22:23

    In what way rescued liverpool , they had kids on field till 66th minute

    • Reply posted by Paul Walker, today at 22:28

      Paul Walker replied:
      And all the kids played very well too!

  • Comment posted by Michael M, today at 22:23

    Underrated that kelleher lad. Has fantastic reactions

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 22:36

    saved Liverpool's blushes? played a bunch of kids. Not exactly salah VVD and co was it. Well played Derby for a spirited performance.
    Sorry haters ,back in your boxes.

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 22:24

    Never in doubt. Bye-bye Chelsea & Arsenal 👋🤣

    • Reply posted by Arken, today at 22:28

      Arken replied:
      And bye-bye Spurs, West Ham and Palace.
      Maybe it should be renamed the No London cup!

  • Comment posted by mememe, today at 22:31

    Linesman standing watching as the Derby keeper saves the pens at the 6 yard box

    • Reply posted by lozza, today at 22:34

      lozza replied:
      Kelleher dived at the takers feet for 3 of the pens.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:29

    Rescued?! 😆

    Go write something about your beloved mancs

