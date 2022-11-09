Match ends, Liverpool 0(3), Derby County 0(2).
Last season's Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher spared Liverpool's blushes against League One Derby at Anfield, saving three spot-kicks to ensure the holders progressed to the last 16.
After failing to find a breakthrough in 90 minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to rely on the man whose penalty gave them the trophy at Wembley in February.
Kelleher repelled penalties from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.
It was a deserved success as the hosts carried most of the attacking threat.
But, backed by a noisy 5,600-strong travelling support, Derby battled throughout, with skipper Max Bird slashing the visitors' best chance across the face of Kelleher's goal at the start of the second half.
The manner of the victory means Liverpool have still not won a home game in the competition in normal time since 2016. Not that it will bother them too much.
Big night for Derby
Tonight was a reminder of what Derby used to be.
The huge number of supporters that travelled up from the east Midlands for their club's first trip to Anfield in more than 15 years were determined to enjoy themselves.
A group of fans laid a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial and owner David Clowes was on the edge of his seat as he willed the club he now owns to greater success.
In truth, you probably needed Clowes' £40m summer investment in Derby to derive excitement out of a tepid opening period in which neither goalkeeper was tested.
Twenty-year-old debutant Leyton Stewart should have kept his effort on target when Fabio Carvalho's low cross found him in a central position eight yards out, but apart from that there was little goalmouth action.
That all changed in the second period when 26-year-old former England Under-20s keeper Joe Wildsmith produced a series of superb saves to keep the visitors level.
A curling shot from Carvalho was heading for the corner, as was a deflected Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shot but Wildsmith kept them both out.
After Klopp had introduced Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, there was a greater focus to the home attack.
Wildsmith held firm though, including one brave save with his chest. Former Celtic player Ben Doak threatened the visitors' goal after his introduction but, led by the outstanding Eiran Cashin, Derby battled through to penalties.
When Wildsmith saved Stefan Bajectic's opening effort for Liverpool and Firmino sent his shot sailing over the bar in the week he missed out on World Cup selection for Brazil, it seemed Liverpool would become the first side since Swansea in 2013 to get knocked out in the first match of their trophy defence.
Instead, Kelleher gave them victory meaning instead of dreaming of glory in Qatar, Firmino can look forward to a pre-Christmas fourth-round outing.
