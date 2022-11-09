Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Hennessey
- 24Aurier
- 4Worrall
- 30Boly
- 32Lodi
- 22Yates
- 5Mangala
- 11Lingard
- 14O'Brien
- 9Awoniyi
- 16Surridge
Substitutes
- 1Henderson
- 3S Cook
- 6Mbe Soh
- 7N Williams
- 8Colback
- 10Gibbs-White
- 20Johnson
- 23Freuler
- 25Dennis
Tottenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Forster
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 34Lenglet
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 38Bissouma
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R Sessegnon
- 10Kane
- 14Perisic
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 9Richarlison
- 11Gil
- 12Emerson Royal
- 21Kulusevski
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 30Bentancur
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.
Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jesse Lingard.
Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.