EFL Cup - Third Round
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Hennessey
  • 24Aurier
  • 4Worrall
  • 30Boly
  • 32Lodi
  • 22Yates
  • 5Mangala
  • 11Lingard
  • 14O'Brien
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 16Surridge

  • 1Henderson
  • 3S Cook
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 7N Williams
  • 8Colback
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 20Johnson
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis

Tottenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Forster
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 34Lenglet
  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 38Bissouma
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 10Kane
  • 14Perisic

  • 1Lloris
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 30Bentancur
Peter Bankes

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away4

  1. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.

  4. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jesse Lingard.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Willy Boly.

  18. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

