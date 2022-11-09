Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
SouthamptonSouthampton0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 19Djenepo
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 22Salisu
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 7Aribo
  • 23Edozie
  • 18Mara

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32Walcott
  • 46Morgan
  • 59Lawrence
  • 61Payne

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
  • 19Bakinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 9Gregory
  • 11Windass

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 16Agbontohoma
  • 22Shipston
  • 24Smith
  • 29Cadamarteri
  • 33James
  • 47Charles
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Tyreeq Bakinson tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Marvin Johnson tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

  14. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Ihiekwe with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  18. Post update

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

