Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCarthy
- 19Djenepo
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-Car
- 22Salisu
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 9A Armstrong
- 7Aribo
- 23Edozie
- 18Mara
Substitutes
- 3Maitland-Niles
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32Walcott
- 46Morgan
- 59Lawrence
- 61Payne
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 34McGuinness
- 18Johnson
- 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
- 19Bakinson
- 10Bannan
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 9Gregory
- 11Windass
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 4Vaulks
- 16Agbontohoma
- 22Shipston
- 24Smith
- 29Cadamarteri
- 33James
- 47Charles
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Tyreeq Bakinson tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).
Post update
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Booking
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Marvin Johnson tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
Post update
Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Ihiekwe with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Post update
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).
Post update
Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.