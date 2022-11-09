Match ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).
Championship side Blackburn Rovers moved into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they beat West Ham 10-9 in an epic penalty shootout.
The match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 19 penalties were scored before Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar.
Blackburn had taken the lead after only six minutes through Jack Vale's calm finish, before Pablo Fornals levelled.
Michail Antonio's low shot made it 2-1 but Ben Brereton Diaz's 88th-minute equaliser took the tie to penalties.
Blackburn won the League Cup in 2002 and are now on their best run in the competition since 2011-12, when they reached the quarter-finals.
The draw for the last 16 will take place on Thursday, following the final third-round tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
With West Ham 15th in the Premier League and Blackburn second in the Championship, both managers opted to change their entire starting 11s from their previous matches.
The visitors took a sixth-minute lead as Tayo Edun's through ball was finished by Vale, but Fornals equalised in the 38th minute after Blackburn failed to deal with Antonio's cross.
West Ham, who have have never won this competition, looked to be heading through to the last 16 when Antonio's low strike found the back of the net with only 12 minutes to go.
But Chile international Brereton Diaz blasted in a late leveller before a high-quality penalty shootout.
With only the goalkeepers still to take a spot-kick, Ogbonna became the only player to miss, hitting the crossbar as the Hammers were eliminated and Blackburn advanced.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Aréola
- 2Johnson
- 27Aguerd
- 21Ogbonna
- 5CoufalSubstituted forBowenat 77'minutes
- 32CoventrySubstituted forBenrahmaat 65'minutes
- 10Lanzini
- 33EmersonSubstituted forCresswellat 90+2'minutes
- 12Downes
- 9Antonio
- 8FornalsSubstituted forScamaccaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 4Zouma
- 7Scamacca
- 15Dawson
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 28Soucek
- 35Randolph
- 47Hegyi
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17CarterBooked at 9mins
- 15MolaSubstituted forHyamat 79'minutes
- 7Edun
- 21Buckley
- 36WhartonSubstituted forGarrettat 45'minutes
- 18MarkandaySubstituted forSzmodicsat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 23DackSubstituted forBreretonat 59'minutes
- 10Dolan
- 29ValeSubstituted forHirstat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 5Hyam
- 6Morton
- 8Szmodics
- 14Hirst
- 22Brereton
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 40Batty
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home15
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).
Post update
Penalty missed! Still West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). George Hirst (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Flynn Downes (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Ben Johnson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). Michail Antonio (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2(1), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
