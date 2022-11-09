Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Blackburn are second in the Championship, while West Ham are 15th in the Premier League

Championship side Blackburn Rovers moved into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they beat West Ham 10-9 in an epic penalty shootout.

The match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 19 penalties were scored before Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar.

Blackburn had taken the lead after only six minutes through Jack Vale's calm finish, before Pablo Fornals levelled.

Michail Antonio's low shot made it 2-1 but Ben Brereton Diaz's 88th-minute equaliser took the tie to penalties.

Blackburn won the League Cup in 2002 and are now on their best run in the competition since 2011-12, when they reached the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Thursday, following the final third-round tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

With West Ham 15th in the Premier League and Blackburn second in the Championship, both managers opted to change their entire starting 11s from their previous matches.

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead as Tayo Edun's through ball was finished by Vale, but Fornals equalised in the 38th minute after Blackburn failed to deal with Antonio's cross.

West Ham, who have have never won this competition, looked to be heading through to the last 16 when Antonio's low strike found the back of the net with only 12 minutes to go.

But Chile international Brereton Diaz blasted in a late leveller before a high-quality penalty shootout.

With only the goalkeepers still to take a spot-kick, Ogbonna became the only player to miss, hitting the crossbar as the Hammers were eliminated and Blackburn advanced.