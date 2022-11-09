Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
West HamWest Ham United2BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2
Blackburn Rovers win 10-9 on penalties

Carabao Cup: West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (9-10 pens) - Championship side advance after shootout

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments97

Jack Vale
Blackburn are second in the Championship, while West Ham are 15th in the Premier League

Championship side Blackburn Rovers moved into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they beat West Ham 10-9 in an epic penalty shootout.

The match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 19 penalties were scored before Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar.

Blackburn had taken the lead after only six minutes through Jack Vale's calm finish, before Pablo Fornals levelled.

Michail Antonio's low shot made it 2-1 but Ben Brereton Diaz's 88th-minute equaliser took the tie to penalties.

Blackburn won the League Cup in 2002 and are now on their best run in the competition since 2011-12, when they reached the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Thursday, following the final third-round tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

With West Ham 15th in the Premier League and Blackburn second in the Championship, both managers opted to change their entire starting 11s from their previous matches.

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead as Tayo Edun's through ball was finished by Vale, but Fornals equalised in the 38th minute after Blackburn failed to deal with Antonio's cross.

West Ham, who have have never won this competition, looked to be heading through to the last 16 when Antonio's low strike found the back of the net with only 12 minutes to go.

But Chile international Brereton Diaz blasted in a late leveller before a high-quality penalty shootout.

With only the goalkeepers still to take a spot-kick, Ogbonna became the only player to miss, hitting the crossbar as the Hammers were eliminated and Blackburn advanced.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 27Aguerd
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forBowenat 77'minutes
  • 32CoventrySubstituted forBenrahmaat 65'minutes
  • 10Lanzini
  • 33EmersonSubstituted forCresswellat 90+2'minutes
  • 12Downes
  • 9Antonio
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forScamaccaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 4Zouma
  • 7Scamacca
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 28Soucek
  • 35Randolph
  • 47Hegyi

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17CarterBooked at 9mins
  • 15MolaSubstituted forHyamat 79'minutes
  • 7Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 36WhartonSubstituted forGarrettat 45'minutes
  • 18MarkandaySubstituted forSzmodicsat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 23DackSubstituted forBreretonat 59'minutes
  • 10Dolan
  • 29ValeSubstituted forHirstat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 6Morton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 14Hirst
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 40Batty
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home15
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) hits the bar with a left footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). George Hirst (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Flynn Downes (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Ben Johnson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). Michail Antonio (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(1), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:58

    Nice win for Rovers
    This should be a league fixture next season, providing Waste Ham stay up….
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by John, today at 23:02

      John replied:
      Great insight, Waylon

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:58

    I never understand why fans get annoyed/frustrated/upset/woe is me/sack the manager by getting knocked out of this silly cup competition.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:57

    Moyes started with a conservative line up but his changes showed that he wanted to win the game. Blackburn win the first and second ball for a well taken equaliser. 19 pens …. Not one save 🤔

    • Reply posted by Gentleman55, today at 23:03

      Gentleman55 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 22:47

    Got sod all chance of winning the league (obviously), you would think they would give the Cups a go, but no. No chance of ever winning owt.

  • Comment posted by Simon , today at 22:45

    This is a business. Moyes has done the job he was brought in to do. Thank you. Mirroring Everton days, but the game has moved on and his tactics have not. He cannot impact and dominate games tactically despite a very talented group. His dour nature will not help. This team, despite major investment has gone backwards. If I am the owner I’m using that WC break to call Poch or Tuchel.

    • Reply posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:49

      JohnnyHornchurch replied:
      Think you are right Simon

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 22:44

    Bet we get the Dingles in the next round! 😂

  • Comment posted by front room tv, today at 22:43

    Another game where we concede a soft goal, fail to get enough shots on target, can’t hold on to a lead, sloppy passing……..

  • Comment posted by Thewholetruth, today at 22:43

    Moyes has to be favourite for the bullet........I reckon he has until the world cup starts and then he's gone, probably back to Everton.....as Lampard's days are surely over. They love those big payouts, do the managers, but Moyes will fall on his feet.

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 22:46

      matt replied:
      Y u talking rubbish

  • Comment posted by Dave C, today at 22:40

    We got rid of Moyes once and regretted it. He has only brought positive things to the club. But even he must be frustrated on our performance in front of goal. Our finishing all year as been abysmal.

  • Comment posted by dom, today at 22:38

    Technically Rovers first draw of the season.

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 22:35

    Now that Charlton are the only "smoke" team left......surely it's early enough in the season to switch the final away from Wembley!

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 22:35

    just as well you lot weren't playing the lions tonight - they'd have mauled you. Just saying

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 22:34

    Not sure why moyes put out the 2nd team with only 1 game to play before the World Cup.he is under pressure now.

    • Reply posted by Littlelegs, today at 22:46

      Littlelegs replied:
      The players picked and the subs used have all been first team regulars, maybe not Coventry. This is no excuse. Moyes has demoralized this squad with negativity. They should have killed this, never should go to penalties. We had a chance of a first trophy for 43 years! 3 games to make the final and so many top teams out! I bet Blackburn draw Lincoln or something now just to prove my point. Gutted!

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 22:33

    Ben Brereton Diaz the Chilean superstar from Stoke-on-Trent!

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:33

    West Ham need to get angry and attack -
    Sort out Leicester - as you lot giving it to DM-
    Be careful what you wish for!!!

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 22:33

    So 22 shots, 5 on target and 2 goals???? Why can’t our attackers score? My 86 year old granny could score more than some
    Of our strikers!

    • Reply posted by richard dziedzic, today at 22:38

      richard dziedzic replied:
      We have not had a decent striker for about 20 years now .it's turned into the clubs holy grail.

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 22:31

    Moyes in!

  • Comment posted by Diamond Dust, today at 22:31

    Dadley Brack got a game! Go on lad.

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 22:30

    Did cat kicker come on and take one? Purrfect.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:27

    Right that's it! Moyes out!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport