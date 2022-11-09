Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
NewcastleNewcastle United0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 19Manquillo
  • 6Lascelles
  • 33Burn
  • 13Targett
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 8Shelvey
  • 7Joelinton
  • 32Anderson
  • 20Wood
  • 10Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

  • 2Trippier
  • 4Botman
  • 5Schär
  • 12Lewis
  • 18Karius
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 28Willock
  • 39Bruno Guimarães

Crystal Palace

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Johnstone
  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 17Clyne
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 19Hughes
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7Olise
  • 9J Ayew
  • 14Mateta

Substitutes

  • 23Ebiowei
  • 41Whitworth
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon
  • 55Phillips
  • 76Nascimento
  • 77Ozoh
  • 78Rodney
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Wood (Newcastle United).

  5. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United).

  11. Post update

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.

  13. Post update

    Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).

  19. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).

