Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Follow live text coverage of Wednesday's Carabao Cup action
- Visit the Newcastle United page
- All things Crystal Palace
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 19Manquillo
- 6Lascelles
- 33Burn
- 13Targett
- 36S Longstaff
- 8Shelvey
- 7Joelinton
- 32Anderson
- 20Wood
- 10Saint-Maximin
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 4Botman
- 5Schär
- 12Lewis
- 18Karius
- 23Murphy
- 24Almirón
- 28Willock
- 39Bruno Guimarães
Crystal Palace
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Johnstone
- 2Ward
- 5Tomkins
- 6Guéhi
- 17Clyne
- 4Milivojevic
- 19Hughes
- 3Mitchell
- 7Olise
- 9J Ayew
- 14Mateta
Substitutes
- 23Ebiowei
- 41Whitworth
- 43Balmer
- 44Riedewald
- 45Gordon
- 55Phillips
- 76Nascimento
- 77Ozoh
- 78Rodney
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Chris Wood (Newcastle United).
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United).
Post update
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
Post update
Chris Wood (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).
Post update
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).