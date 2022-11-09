Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley19:45WokingWoking
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC