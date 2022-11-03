Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 4 November

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth's revival, four wins from seven leagues games, sees them in eighth spot ahead of this weekend's round of matches and Anthony Williams' side are only three points off the top six. Bala are third after last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Penybont but Colin Caton's side are six points second placed Connah's Quay Nomads.

Saturday, 5 November

Newtown v Airbus UK; 12:30 GMT: Newtown manager Chris Hughes has been unhappy with a number of decisions that have gone against his side in recent games, including a controversial penalty in the 3-1 loss at Connah's Quay last weekend's games, which saw them drop into the bottom two, with Airbus remaining bottom on minus two points after they fell to an 11th loss of the campaign.

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Caernarfon Town moved up to fourth after an impressive 3-0 away win at Cardiff Met last Saturday - their third victory in five games. Huw Griffiths' side went above Penybont, who are without a win in their last two games although they drew 1-1 at Bala Town last Saturday.

Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Tony Pennock's Haverfordwest sit outside the bottom two in 10th spot on goal difference after four successive defeats. Flint have won only once in their last seven games but are seventh and three points off the top six. Earlier in the season at Bridge Meadow, the sides drew 1-1.

The New Saints v Cardiff Met; 17;15 GMT: Saints' 11th straight win of the season at Haverfordwest last weekend maintained their seven point lead at the top of the table and they have a 100% home record at Park Hall so far. Cardiff Met have had something of an inconsistent season so far - in their last five games they have won two and lost three.

Sunday, 6 November

Pontypridd United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:00 GMT: Nomads will be looking to keep in touch with leaders The New Saints and go into this game at USW Sport Park looking to maintain an impressive run of form, winning six league games on the bounce. Pontypridd moved up to ninth last weekend after an impressive 4-0 win at fellow promoted side Airbus.