Last updated on .From the section Scotland

England and Scotland last met at Wembley during Euro 2020 last year

Scotland will host England at Hampden in September 2023 as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of their first match in 1872.

That game, played at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground in Glasgow, which ended 0-0, is recognised by Fifa as the world's oldest international.

Next year's game will be the first between the pair since a goalless draw in June 2021 at Wembley at Euro 2020.

"This fixture is enshrined in history," said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

"I will be proud to lead our team out at Hampden as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of our national game.

"This next chapter of the oldest rivalry in football will be a special occasion for our players and fans, especially after the recent experience at Wembley during Euro 2020."

England and Scotland last met at Hampden in 2017, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw and all four goals coming in the final quarter of the game. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put England 1-0 ahead but they needed an injury-time Harry Kane goal to draw the game after Scotland's Leigh Griffiths scored two late free-kicks.

"Any meeting with Scotland is always special," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"Ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden, but this milestone is much bigger than our two nations as it's also an opportunity to celebrate 150 years of international football," he added.

The Football Association also announced England will play their home Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia at Old Trafford on 19 June.