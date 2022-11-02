Last updated on .From the section Football

FA Cup classics: Hereford United v Newcastle, 1972

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79.

Radford powered home a 30-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972.

"Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore; he is a part of football history," said Hereford. external-link

"We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street."

Watched by 14,000 fans packed in to Edgar Street on 5 February 1972, Newcastle looked set for a place in the fourth round thanks to an 82nd-minute Malcolm Macdonald goal.

But three minutes later Radford won back possession and played a one-two before his stunning finish took the game to extra time.

Substitute Ricky George scored the winner as Hereford became the first non-league club to defeat a top-flight side since 1949.

Radford played as an amateur for Sheffield Wednesday while earning his apprenticeship as a joiner. He also played in Leeds' youth team alongside Norman Hunter, Terry Cooper and Gary Sprake.

Radford was signed for Hereford by Wales, Leeds and Juventus and legend John Charles.

His goal helped launch the career of one of football's best-known broadcasters, John Motson, whose commentary became synonymous with the goal.

"Oh, what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer... and the crowd are invading the pitch," a 26-year-old Motson exclaimed.

