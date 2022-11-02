Ben Garner: Charlton boss faces improper conduct charges after red card in Ipswich 4-4 draw
Charlton manager Ben Garner has been charged with improper conduct following their 4-4 draw with Ipswich Town.
The 42-year-old faces two charges relating to improper language or behaviour after his sending-off in the 53rd minute of last Saturday's game.
In Garner's absence the Addicks drew level at 2-2 thanks to goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Albie Morgan.
Four further goals were then scored in added time as Charlton came from 4-2 down to draw in an incredible finish.
Garner has until Friday to respond to the charges.