Arsenal defeated Zurich 2-1 in Switzerland on 8 September

Europa League Group A: Arsenal v Zurich Date: Thursday, 3 November. Venue: Emirates Stadium Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Mikel Arteta says he is "extremely happy" at Arsenal after reports linking him with the Barcelona job.

The 40-year-old Spaniard has guided the Gunners to the top of the Premier League, while they reach the last 16 of the Europa League if they beat Zurich.

Barca, who are managed by their former player Xavi, have lined up Arteta as a future boss, according to the reports. external-link

"They [Barcelona] have a phenomenal coach who is an absolute legend at the club," said Arteta on Wednesday.

Arsenal are top of Group A with 12 points from five games, two more than second-placed PSV Eindhoven - who are in Norway to face Bodo/Glimt - before the final round of group games.

The Gunners are guaranteed a top-two finish.

The group winners advance directly to the last 16 while the runners-up will play in the knockout round play-offs, where they will face one of the teams dropping down from the Champions League having finished third in the group.

Barcelona, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon are among the teams that will compete in the knockout round play-offs in February 2023.

Arsenal are away to Chelsea in a heavyweight London derby on Sunday (12:00 GMT). Despite that, Arteta says he will field a "really competitive team" against Swiss side Zurich.

Winger Bukayo Saka could feature after playing down fears he could miss the World Cup with England.

Saka, 21, was forced off during last Sunday's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest but trained on Wednesday.