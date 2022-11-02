Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Sociedad beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on 8 September

Europa League Group E: Real Sociedad v Manchester United Date: Thursday, 3 November Venue : Reale Arena Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester United will be without forwards Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Sancho is ill while Martial, who has not featured since 9 October, and Antony are still recovering from injury.

United will finish top of Group E if they win by two goals or more in Spain.

That will send them into the last 16, otherwise they face a two-legged knockout round play-off in February.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start against Real Sociedad, who top Group E going into the final round of games on 15 points, three more than United.

"Ronaldo is an important part of this group and a leader type," added Ten Hag.

Casemiro 'needed new challenge'

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is set to feature in Spain two months after leaving Real Madrid for United.

The 30-year-old spent nine years at Real, winning the Champions League five times and La Liga three times.

"He told me when we had the first talk that he needs a new challenge because in Real Madrid he won everything," said Ten Hag on Wednesday.

Casemiro won the Champions League and La Liga title with Real Madrid last season

"He was a big part of Real Madrid still, they didn't want him to go.

"But he had a feeling, he told me, that 'I have to go to another club, to another league, to prove myself' and that shows his hunger.

"I really liked that and from the first day on, he has been coming with that attitude to every training, to every match, and he proves it.

"He will be more and more important to our team."