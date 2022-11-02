Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ninety-seven people died as a result of the crush at the 1989 football match

The Football Association has expressed concerns over the rise of "abhorrent chants" related to the Hillsborough disaster.

In October Pep Guardiola apologised after Manchester City fans chanted about football stadium tragedies during a game at Liverpool.

Manchester United condemned fans who chanted about the Hillsborough disaster in April.

"These chants are highly offensive and deeply upsetting," said the FA.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour. We support clubs and fans who try to stamp out this behaviour from our game."

MP Ian Byrne, himself a survivor of the 1989 tragedy, called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches in a letter on Monday.

Writing to the league's chief executive Richard Masters, the Liverpool West Derby MP said: "I cannot stress the detrimental impact these chants are having on the families of the 97, the survivors and their families.

"Enough really is enough and we need actions now from the Premier League and all football clubs involved to ensure that this stops."

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that the fans were unlawfully killed.