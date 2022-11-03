Marissa Callaghan and Megan Moran kick off the celebrations at Solitude

It's amazing what making history can do.

Rain had been driving through the Belfast sky long before dawn broke on Wednesday, yet it was not nearly enough to stop the party mood at Solitude.

Cliftonville wrapped up a first-ever Women's Premiership title with a game to spare last week, sparking wild celebrations after heartbreak and near misses in the past.

Nearest rivals Glentoran were making their way across the city for the final match week, and no matter the result, the Reds knew they would be lifting the trophy come the end of play.

Entry was free into the ground in recognition of the team's achievements, and there was a buzz around the famous old north Belfast stadium as kick-off approached.

Glentoran, who the Reds had wrestled the league title from, formed a guard of honour as the new champions emerged.

It was clear from the off that the game lacked the intensity and bite of the previous two encounters between the sides, no doubt down to the tricky conditions and the lack of title on the line.

The match itself was almost a footnote, well for Cliftonville at least. Andrews' goal was superb - a rare highlight as the minutes ticked by.

Carleton's scrappy equaliser was a goal which summed up the 90 minutes, and although Hamilton's rocket briefly silenced Solitude, it mattered not once the final whistle sounded out.

It is always a strange sight to see players celebrating after a defeat, but there is no doubt that the Reds merit their status as champions.

Cliftonville walked out at Solitude to a guard of honour as champions

Club captain Megan Moran and international skipper Marissa Callaghan, two club stalwarts, lifted the trophy together as the party kicked off in a champagne shower and a rain of confetti.

It was fitting the moment was shared by two players who have been through it all and deserve their moment in the spotlight.

The coaching team of John McGrady, Clare Carson and Brendan Lynch have elevated the club to a new standing, one they will no doubt embrace.

"It's nice to come into a match and not care about what the result is going to be, knowing the hard work you have put in has paid off," said defender Moran.

"It was really nice and it allowed us all to just enjoy it for a week and be excited. It has been a long time coming.

"It was the perfect way to sign off this season and for everyone in the team it gives us something to look forward to next season.

"Last season was really a building season for us. We play as a team and we play for each other. I think next season we will go on and do great things."

'This was our year'

It is fitting the trophy was lifted just metres away from the mural of the late, great Tommy Breslin, who guided the men's team to back-to-back Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014.

Now, all eyes will be on the women's team as they look to replicate that feat. With momentum behind them, they are in a good place to do just that. .

Their rivalry with Glentoran is only set to grow as both sides, filled with a blend of Northern Ireland internationals and young, emerging talent, will reset and go again in 2023.

The guard of honour for their rivals will no doubt have stung and added fuel to Glentoran's fire.

Hamilton's last-minute winner may have been immaterial in the grand scheme, but it was a reminder the east Belfast side have not gone away.

Cliftonville won 15 of their 17 matches to win a first title

"I feel we were the best team and we deserved to win the league. It means everything," said a beaming Callaghan.

"We have worked so, so hard and a bit shout out has to go to our management team.

"They came in two years ago and they have completely transformed the club. Now we sit here as league champions.

"It wasn't a good night for playing football with the wind and the rain, but this is our night and it will not take away from our celebrations.

"We have a lot of respect for Glentoran. They are a great team with a lot of history and they have won a lot of leagues over the past years.

"This year was our year and we know next year is going to be tough again. We will keep battling and keep working hard and hopefully we can continue to win some more trophies."

Glens captain Jess Foy previously talked about having a target on their backs as champions. That is a role that now passes to Moran, Callaghan and the Reds.

A European adventure awaits next year, and with a first league triumph such a long time in the making, the Reds are sure to savour every moment of their time at the top.