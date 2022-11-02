Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville celebrate winning their first Women's Premiership title

Cliftonville lifted their first Women's Premiership title following a 2-1 defeat by Glentoran in their final match of the season.

The Reds, who had wrapped up the title against Crusaders last week, went behind when Joely Andrews opened the scoring after three minutes.

Vicky Carleton equalised midway through the second half before Caragh Hamilton's injury-time winner.

Megan Moran and Marissa Callaghan lifted the trophy at Solitude.

It was a near-perfect season for the Reds as John McGrady's side won 15 of their 17 matches, with their only defeats coming at the hands of the Glens.

After Glentoran gave the Reds a guard of honour following their title success, midfielder Andrews netted the opener with three minutes played with a superb effort from 25 yards which flew over Rachel Norney in the Cliftonville goal.

Hamilton, who saw an early header easily saved, tested Norney with a low effort after being played in by Andrews and Rachel Rogan hurried an effort after finding herself with time and space in the Cliftonville box, before Kerry Beattie crashed an effort off the post moments later.

Jess Foy fired wide as the chances kept coming before Andrews struck the crossbar with a dipping half-volley from the edge of the area.

Kirsty McGuinness' scuffed effort was Cliftonville's sole of the half as the Glens remained on top.

With the wind in their favour, Cliftonville upped the tempo after the restart and Toni-Leigh Finnegan forced Ashleigh McKinnon into a smart save and Vicky Carleton, who scored the goal against Crusaders which secured the title, fired wide.

Carleton grabbed the equaliser on 62 minutes when she crashed home following several desperate Glentoran blocks on the line.

Beattie flicked a corner wide as the Glens looked to hit back and Fionnuala Morgan forced a point-blank save from McKinnon to keep the scores level.

Hamilton smashed home the winner in injury-time from a tight angle but it was soon forgotten by the Reds support after the final whistle as they celebrated their first league success by three points over the Glens.

Lisburn hit five at Sion

Elsewhere, Linfield concluded their strong run of form in recent weeks by defeating Crusaders Strikers 1-0 at Midgely Park.

The Blues finish in fourth spot, two points behind the Crues, but won the game on the night thanks to an early goal by Rhyleigh Marks.

Mid Ulster secured just their second league victory of the campaign as Eimear McGarrity netted twice in a 2-1 victory at Derry City.

The Candystripes will finish the campaign propping up the standings but did find just their third league goal of the season through Ellie Redden.

A much-changed Sion Swifts side, who will play Glentoran in the Women's Irish Cup final on Saturday, crashed to a five-goal defeat at home to Lisburn.

Stacey Murdough netted a double with Morgan Shannon and Mia Bethany Rowan among the scorers.