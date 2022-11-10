The Premier League is about to press pause, but will we see any surprises in this final set of games before the season stops for the World Cup?

"Fatigue, plus the fact the World Cup starts so soon, are going to be factors in this last set of fixtures before the Premier League stops for five weeks," said BBC football expert Chris Sutton.

"So, I do think there are going to be a few odd results this weekend and there are also a couple of games that I think are almost impossible to call."

Sutton is making predictions for every top-flight game this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, which follows the fortunes of Phoenix FC on and off the pitch.

Sam (Jess) was previously the club's mascot who has emerged as a talented player in her own right, but suffers from bullying at the hands of Maddy (Olivia), a new and super confident member of the team.

"It's 100% important that we show how Sam deals with it in a realistic way because Jamie Johnson is a very relatable show for many children," Jess told BBC Sport.

"Maddy starts out making quite snidey comments so it is not so obvious what is happening to Sam at first. It only becomes clear as the storyline moves along."

Episode six of the new Jamie Johnson series shows some of the bullying Sam suffers, but she soon shows Maddy what she is made of

Monday is the start of Anti-Bullying Week 2022 in the UK. The message this year is 'Reach Out' and both girls feel it is important Jamie Johnson not only reflects issues affecting children in real life, but also shows how to tackle them.

"It was quite strange for me playing a bully because I am nothing like Maddy and I get on really well with Jess - we became good friends when we were filming," Olivia added.

"But bullying affects a lot of children. It's good to show that you can speak out about it to help to stop it, and come through it the way that Sam does."

Check out these five things you can do if you're being bullied and always speak up because there is help out there.

Olivia is a Manchester United fan who plays for Hearts and is also a freestyling star - she won a national keepie-uppie competition in Scotland in 2020.

"I started playing when I was seven," Olivia said. "I was on holiday and there was a football camp so I just went along and I have played ever since, firstly for my local club and then for Scotland Schools.

"I like dribbling when I play, so for United my favourite player is Antony because of his skills but in the whole world I am inspired by Lionel Messi from men's football and probably Keira Walsh from the women's game, for her through balls and passing."

Jess, meanwhile, plays for Everton - and supports them too.

"I was about three when I started playing," she explained. "My older brother played for a team so I used to go along and watch and just started kicking a ball one day. The coach was like 'she can play!' and it just went from there.

"I've been with Everton since I was eight. My favourite moment as a player was the season before last when we beat Liverpool twice, which is always good!

"Anthony Gordon is my favourite player at the moment. All-time, though, I've got to say Cristiano Ronaldo. I play as a striker or winger too, so a similar position to him.

"Playing for Everton is brilliant but I also love playing against the rest of the Jamie Johnson cast.

"We play matches and hold freestyle competitions at lunchtimes during filming, and honestly the competition is so fierce. The standard is very high too but the best player is probably Louis Dunn, who plays Jamie Johnson. He is brilliant, so quick and skilful."

Premier League predictions - week 15 Result Sutton Jessica Olivia SATURDAY Man City v Brentford x-x 4-0 4-0 3-0 Bournemouth v Everton x-x 1-1 1-2 0-0 Liverpool v Southampton x-x 3-0 1-1 0-1 Nott'm Forest v Crystal Palace x-x 1-2 0-2 1-1 Tottenham v Leeds x-x 3-1 2-0 2-1 West Ham v Leicester x-x 1-1 1-1 1-0 Newcastle v Chelsea x-x 1-0 2-2 1-2 Wolves v Arsenal x-x 0-2 1-3 0-3 SUNDAY Brighton v Aston Villa x-x 2-1 2-1 2-0 Fulham v Man Utd x-x 2-1 2-3 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Man City v Brentford (12:30)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte talked about how tired England striker Harry Kane was in midweek and there are some difficult decisions for managers to make about resting some players before the World Cup depending on their fitness.

You have to remember though that there are points at stake here and people are under pressure.

So, Pep Guardiola won't be doing anyone else any favours - his priority is getting the win for Manchester City.

City beat Fulham the hard way last week with 10 men and through a last-minute penalty, but I think things will be a lot more straightforward for them this time.

Brentford don't seem to be the same side when they are away from home - they still haven't beaten anyone on the road this season, and that is not going to change here.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Jessica's prediction: Erling Haaland is just a machine, isn't he? I'm not looking forward to when Everton have to try to stop him. 4-0

Olivia's prediction: Two goals for Phil Foden and one for Kevin de Bruyne because I am not sure if Haaland will play. If he does, he will score too - and City will get more than three! 3-0

Bournemouth v Everton

Both managers completely changed their teams when they played each other in the Carabao Cup in midweek - Bournemouth made nine changes, Everton all 11.

It was the Cherries who went through and, looking at the reaction from the Everton fans, it felt like a lot of them were disgruntled about going out like that when their team has not won a trophy since 1995.

There is more pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard now because of the team he picked, rather than just the result and the fact they were knocked out.

This game will be completely different for obvious reasons and I am finding it hard to make a case for either team to win it.

Everton are short of form and a cutting edge up front while Bournemouth have let two-goal leads slip in their past two league games, and lost on both occasions.

I don't think there will be as many goals this time, but this one has got draw written all over it.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jessica's prediction: I've got to go with an Everton win, haven't I! I am a huge fan of Frank Lampard, and he has done so well with a club who were really struggling when he took over in the middle of last season. We are much better now, especially in defence. 1-2

Olivia's prediction: No goals here. 0-0

Liverpool v Southampton

Nathan Jones takes charge of Southampton for the first time here, but how much difference can he make in a couple of days? Saints just don't score enough goals anyway, but Anfield is not exactly the ideal place to go for a club to get a managerial bounce.

Admittedly my record of predicting Liverpool's results this season has been a bit hit and miss, but I didn't just call their win at Tottenham last week, I nailed the exact result.

I'm still not absolutely sure the Reds will win this one, just because of their inconsistency, but given their season so far, I think Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely desperate to go into this winter break on a high.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Jessica's prediction: I am a bit biased obviously, but I am not going to say Liverpool will win! They have been a bit shaky though - I don't think anyone thought they would lose to Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace. 1-1

Olivia's prediction: Liverpool are not having a great time at the moment. 0-1

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

No-one wants to be bottom of the table going into the World Cup, so this is a massive game for Nottingham Forest, especially as they are at home.

Forest were good in the first half against Brentford last week, but fell away after the break so it is going to be a nervy City Ground crowd this time.

Still, they will probably take heart from seeing Forest get a last-minute equaliser against the Bees, and then beating Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Having said all that, Crystal Palace are playing really well right now and are so dangerous in attack. They have got a lot of match-winners in their side, while I am not sure Forest create enough.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Jessica's prediction: 0-2

Olivia's prediction: Forest are very up and down this season. 1-1

Tottenham v Leeds

I've really not got a clue what will happen here. Spurs boss Antonio Conte says his players are tired, yet they have this record of fighting back in games this season - so that does not really add up.

I was genuinely delighted for Leeds boss Jesse Marsch that he followed up his win at Liverpool by beating Bournemouth, because he has had a bit of flak this season.

I am really not sure about Tottenham's defence but they have to respond here after a bad week and, with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in contention to start, they will be dangerous.

This is the type of game where either side could win it, even if they fall behind - but I am going to go with Spurs.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Jessica's prediction: 2-0

Olivia's prediction: 2-1

West Ham v Leicester

Leicester are really on the up, and are definitely one of the teams who don't want this season to stop.

The Foxes just look a lot more certain at the back and Harvey Barnes is playing well, along with James Maddison of course.

This should be a close game - West Ham still haven't quite clicked, but they remain a very well organised team and I'd be surprised if they lost at home again after their defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

Olivia's prediction: 1-0

Newcastle v Chelsea (17:30)

Chelsea were very disappointing against Arsenal last weekend.

The Gunners looked like a side who had an identity - while the Blues didn't appear to have a clear idea of what they would do when they came forward, or link up well at all.

Newcastle will stay in the top four whatever happens in this game, and they must be delighted with their recent results that have put them there, as well as the way they have been playing

I think we will see more of the same here. I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I am backing the Magpies to make it five league wins in a row.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Jessica's prediction: Newcastle have been decent recently, and this should be a really good game. 2-2

Olivia's prediction: Newcastle are going well and this will be close - but Chelsea to edge it. 1-2

Wolves v Arsenal (19:45)

Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal.

Gunners fans probably weren't that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, because the Premier League is their priority.

Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders.

If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do, because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Jessica's prediction: Arsenal are playing really well but I don't think they can keep it up all season - the wheels are going to come off at some point, and I still think Manchester City will win the title. 1-3

Olivia's prediction: If United can't be champions then I'd rather Arsenal won the title this season. I don't think they will, but there is a lot of potential in their team and they are going to do well at Wolves. 0-3

SUNDAY

Brighton v Aston Villa (14:00)

There were some rave reviews of Aston Villa when they beat Manchester United last weekend in Unai Emery's first game as manager, and they will look to maintain that momentum on the south coast.

But Brighton are in a really good place at the moment after back-to-back league wins, and they fully deserve to be in the top six based on their recent performances.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Jessica's prediction: Villa are in quite a similar situation to Everton last season really. They aren't doing as well as people expected and have changed their manager to try to turn things around. 2-1

Olivia's prediction: 2-0

Fulham v Man Utd (16:30)

Manchester United fans did not appreciate my decision last week to stop just referring to them as United. The abuse has been endless, when they should really be worrying about what is happening to their team.

I actually think Erik ten Hag should be happy with his first few months of work at Old Trafford but we saw last week when they lost at Aston Villa that he has not solved all his problems, and it feels to me like they are a team who needs the World Cup break to regroup and to go again.

Ten Hag has made a few baffling decisions of late - using Harry Maguire as a striker against Real Sociedad and then making Cristiano Ronaldo captain against Villa.

His side have lost three games on the road already this season and I think they will come a cropper at Craven Cottage too.

I wouldn't say I was disappointed by the way Fulham played against Manchester City's 10 men for an hour last weekend, but they didn't seem to have any belief they would win at Etihad Stadium.

Things should be different on their own patch and I think they will spring one final shock before the season stops.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Jessica's prediction: I am not impressed by Ronaldo's attitude at the moment but he is still a great goalscorer and I would still take him at Everton if we got a chance to sign him. I just don't think United are right for him with the way he wants to play. 2-3

Olivia's prediction: I am feeling pretty confident here! I am really pleased with how we are doing under Erik ten Hag and we are playing well. As well as Antony, Marcus Rashford is a big hero of mine - it's great to see him back in form. 0-2

Olivia on Ronaldo: I like Ronaldo as well - I prefer Messi over him but I still really admire Ronaldo for his career. When it comes to the World Cup, I am with Messi though. I am going for Argentina to win it and I really hope they do because it is his last World Cup.

Chris Sutton, Jessica & Olivia were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

