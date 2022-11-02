Match ends, Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6.
Benfica pipped Paris St-Germain to top spot in Group H on away goals thanks to a late sixth goal at Maccabi Haifa.
PSG thought they had wrapped up the group with a 2-1 victory against Juventus in the other game.
But Joao Mario's 92nd-minute goal took Benfica level with PSG on points, the clubs' head-to-head record, goal difference and goals scored.
So away goals in all group games was used to separate them - with Benfica scoring nine to PSG's six.
Benfica went in at the break at 1-1, with Goncalo Ramos netting before Tjaronn Chery equalised with a penalty.
Petar Musa's 59th-minute goal sent them on their way, with Alex Grimaldo and Rafa Silva netting before Henrique Araujo put them within touching distance with two minutes to go.
Former West Ham United midfielder Mario hammered a sensational sixth into the bottom corner from 25 yards to seal the remarkable win.
It is the first time in Champions League history that the two top teams in a group have had the same amount of wins, draws, defeats, points, goals scored and goals conceded.
Ramos, who scored Benfica's opener, said: "We were worried about winning, as always, then we felt that it was possible to reach first place and we went looking for more goals.
"As the game progressed, we saw that it was within our reach. I am very happy to have helped the team with another goal."
Until then it looked as if Nuno Mendes' second-half winner for PSG at Juventus would be enough for them to finish top.
Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead with a fine solo opener before Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Juventus.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier said: "Firstly, congratulations to Benfica. I have to congratulate my team, my squad too.
"We've beaten Juventus twice and we were very happy until the 92nd minute. But if you want to go far in this competition, you have to beat big teams. Let's wait for the draw and see who we get in the round of 16."
Juve qualify for the Europa League, with Maccabi out of Europe altogether.
Line-ups
Maccabi Haifa
Formation 4-3-3
- 44Cohen
- 22MeirSubstituted forAtziliat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30Seck
- 3Goldberg
- 27CornudSubstituted forMenachemat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 4MuhammadSubstituted forAradat 77'minutes
- 6Lavi
- 16Abu FaniBooked at 85mins
- 21DavidSubstituted forTchibotaat 63'minutes
- 9PierrotSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 77'minutes
- 10Chery
Substitutes
- 7Atzili
- 11Tchibota
- 12Menachem
- 13Rukavytsya
- 15Arad
- 33Levi
- 36Eliyahu
- 55Gershon
- 77Fux
- 90Mashpati
Benfica
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 6Bah
- 66Pereira Albuquerque Tavares SilvaSubstituted forVeríssimo da Silvaat 88'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 3Grimaldo
- 61Morris Luís
- 8AursnesSubstituted forLima Silva Machadoat 32'minutes
- 7Neres CamposBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCupido Gonçalvesat 82'minutes
- 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forPereira Araújoat 82'minutes
- 20João Mário
- 88Matias RamosSubstituted forMusaat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moraes Júnior
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 17Cupido Gonçalves
- 18Cunha Pereira de Pinho
- 22Lima Silva Machado
- 23Ristic
- 25Brooks
- 33Musa
- 38da Silva Marcelino
- 39Pereira Araújo
- 55Gonçalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 30,464
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6.
Booking
Omer Atzili (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Petar Musa (Benfica) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henrique Araújo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Sun Menachem (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Diogo Gonçalves (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sun Menachem (Maccabi Haifa).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Lucas Veríssimo replaces António Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 5. Henrique Araújo (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Bah with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diogo Gonçalves (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrique Araújo.
Booking
Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa).
Substitution
Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Sun Menachem replaces Pierre Cornud.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces David Neres.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Henrique Araújo replaces Rafa.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mavis Tchibota (Maccabi Haifa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Maccabi Haifa. Conceded by Petar Musa.
