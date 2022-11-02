Close menu
Champions League - Group H
Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa1BenficaBenfica6

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica: Joao Mario's late sixth pips PSG to top spot

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Benfica celebrate
Six of Benfica's nine away goals in this season's Champions League came against Maccabi

Benfica pipped Paris St-Germain to top spot in Group H on away goals thanks to a late sixth goal at Maccabi Haifa.

PSG thought they had wrapped up the group with a 2-1 victory against Juventus in the other game.

But Joao Mario's 92nd-minute goal took Benfica level with PSG on points, the clubs' head-to-head record, goal difference and goals scored.

So away goals in all group games was used to separate them - with Benfica scoring nine to PSG's six.

Benfica went in at the break at 1-1, with Goncalo Ramos netting before Tjaronn Chery equalised with a penalty.

Petar Musa's 59th-minute goal sent them on their way, with Alex Grimaldo and Rafa Silva netting before Henrique Araujo put them within touching distance with two minutes to go.

Former West Ham United midfielder Mario hammered a sensational sixth into the bottom corner from 25 yards to seal the remarkable win.

It is the first time in Champions League history that the two top teams in a group have had the same amount of wins, draws, defeats, points, goals scored and goals conceded.

Ramos, who scored Benfica's opener, said: "We were worried about winning, as always, then we felt that it was possible to reach first place and we went looking for more goals.

"As the game progressed, we saw that it was within our reach. I am very happy to have helped the team with another goal."

Until then it looked as if Nuno Mendes' second-half winner for PSG at Juventus would be enough for them to finish top.

Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead with a fine solo opener before Leonardo Bonucci equalised for Juventus.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said: "Firstly, congratulations to Benfica. I have to congratulate my team, my squad too.

"We've beaten Juventus twice and we were very happy until the 92nd minute. But if you want to go far in this competition, you have to beat big teams. Let's wait for the draw and see who we get in the round of 16."

Juve qualify for the Europa League, with Maccabi out of Europe altogether.

Line-ups

Maccabi Haifa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 44Cohen
  • 22MeirSubstituted forAtziliat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 30Seck
  • 3Goldberg
  • 27CornudSubstituted forMenachemat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 4MuhammadSubstituted forAradat 77'minutes
  • 6Lavi
  • 16Abu FaniBooked at 85mins
  • 21DavidSubstituted forTchibotaat 63'minutes
  • 9PierrotSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 77'minutes
  • 10Chery

Substitutes

  • 7Atzili
  • 11Tchibota
  • 12Menachem
  • 13Rukavytsya
  • 15Arad
  • 33Levi
  • 36Eliyahu
  • 55Gershon
  • 77Fux
  • 90Mashpati

Benfica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 6Bah
  • 66Pereira Albuquerque Tavares SilvaSubstituted forVeríssimo da Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 8AursnesSubstituted forLima Silva Machadoat 32'minutes
  • 7Neres CamposBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCupido Gonçalvesat 82'minutes
  • 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forPereira Araújoat 82'minutes
  • 20João Mário
  • 88Matias RamosSubstituted forMusaat 32'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moraes Júnior
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 17Cupido Gonçalves
  • 18Cunha Pereira de Pinho
  • 22Lima Silva Machado
  • 23Ristic
  • 25Brooks
  • 33Musa
  • 38da Silva Marcelino
  • 39Pereira Araújo
  • 55Gonçalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
30,464

Match Stats

Home TeamMaccabi HaifaAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6.

  3. Booking

    Omer Atzili (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 6. João Mário (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chiquinho.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Petar Musa (Benfica) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Henrique Araújo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.

  7. Booking

    Sun Menachem (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Diogo Gonçalves (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sun Menachem (Maccabi Haifa).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Lucas Veríssimo replaces António Silva.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Maccabi Haifa 1, Benfica 5. Henrique Araújo (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Bah with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Gonçalves (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrique Araújo.

  13. Booking

    Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mohammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Sun Menachem replaces Pierre Cornud.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces David Neres.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Henrique Araújo replaces Rafa.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mavis Tchibota (Maccabi Haifa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Maccabi Haifa. Conceded by Petar Musa.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

