Jack Payne's goal was his third for Charlton since joining from Swindon in the summer

Jack Payne scored an injury-time winner for Charlton to beat Brighton Under-21s and send them through to the knockout stages of the Papa Johns Trophy.

The home side needed a win or shootout victory to progress and took the lead late in the first half as Sam Lavelle headed in Jake Forster-Caskey's corner.

Brighton's youngsters drew level quickly with Australian Cameron Peupion crossing for Todd Miller to poke home.

But Payne won it late on, cutting in from the right wing with a firm shot.

Before the winner, Brighton could have taken the lead as Antef Tsoungui hit the post, before Marcus Ifill saw his low shot saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Victory saw Charlton qualify second from Southern Group A behind Colchester, with Gillingham ultimately missing out.