EFL Trophy - Southern Group A
CharltonCharlton Athletic2Brighton and Hove Albion U21Brighton and Hove Albion U211

Papa Johns Trophy: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Jack Payne in action for Charlton
Jack Payne's goal was his third for Charlton since joining from Swindon in the summer

Jack Payne scored an injury-time winner for Charlton to beat Brighton Under-21s and send them through to the knockout stages of the Papa Johns Trophy.

The home side needed a win or shootout victory to progress and took the lead late in the first half as Sam Lavelle headed in Jake Forster-Caskey's corner.

Brighton's youngsters drew level quickly with Australian Cameron Peupion crossing for Todd Miller to poke home.

But Payne won it late on, cutting in from the right wing with a firm shot.

Before the winner, Brighton could have taken the lead as Antef Tsoungui hit the post, before Marcus Ifill saw his low shot saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Victory saw Charlton qualify second from Southern Group A behind Colchester, with Gillingham ultimately missing out.

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 48MitchellSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
  • 5Lavelle
  • 36ChinBooked at 33mins
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 32HenrySubstituted forMorganat 65'minutes
  • 12McGrandles
  • 19Payne
  • 43CampbellSubstituted forRylahat 81'minutes
  • 35Kanu

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 10Morgan
  • 41Kone
  • 42Dench
  • 45Anderson
  • 49Casey
  • 50Rylah

Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Formation 3-5-2

  • 61Beadle
  • 48PackhamSubstituted forChouchaneat 63'minutes
  • 46Tsoungui
  • 47Furlong
  • 52Miller
  • 41Spong
  • 71HinshelwoodBooked at 84mins
  • 51Peupion
  • 66SamuelsSubstituted forBaker-Boaiteyat 78'minutes
  • 67BarringtonSubstituted forIfillat 63'minutes
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forNilssonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 45Wilson
  • 50Everitt
  • 54Chouchane
  • 57Baker-Boaitey
  • 58Ifill
  • 60Nilsson
  • 63Cahill
Referee:
Paul Howard
Attendance:
662

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamBrighton and Hove Albion U21
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home21
Away22
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

