Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour.

The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away.

At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins thrown at him by some supporters.

"The actions of a tiny minority are damaging the club," said chief executive Nigel Clibbens.

"This has consequences for everyone," he added in a club statement. external-link "The football authorities require that we take action and, as a community club, we therefore must address this."

The closure of the area behind the dugouts will come into force for Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie against fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers.