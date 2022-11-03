Last updated on .From the section Hull

Liam Rosenior (right) was pictured at Hull's game with Middlesbrough, alongside Tigers owner Acun Ilicali

Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015.

Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian was sacked in September.

He was at Tuesday's home defeat by Middlesbrough and his first game in charge will be at Millwall on Saturday.

Rosenior made 144 league appearances in his time with the Tigers and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and reached the FA Cup final the following year.

He left for Brighton after Steve Bruce's side were relegated from the Premier League in 2015 and retired from playing after the Seagulls won promotion to the top flight in 2017.

Hull are one point and one place above the Championship relegation zone.

The club have announced that Andy Dawson, who won three of his seven matches in caretaker charge, will remain on the coaching staff.

Rosenior played in the FA Cup final for Hull in 2014 as they lost 3-2 to Arsenal in extra time

Rosenior, whose father Leroy managed in the English Football League with Torquay and Brentford, initially joined Derby as a coach under Philip Cocu in July 2019 before stepping up to become Wayne Rooney's assistant in January 2021.

The Rams were deducted 21 points last season after entering administration and the duo were unable to keep them in the Championship.

Rooney decided to leave in June and new owner David Clowes placed Rosenior in interim charge for the start of the season.

He oversaw a huge rebuild of the squad, with 14 new players brought in, and lost just three of his 12 matches in charge, but left in September when Paul Warne was appointed.

The Tigers picked up 11 points in their first six games of the season under Arveladze.

However, owner Acun Ilicali sacked the former Rangers forward hours before a home match against Luton after a subsequent run of four successive defeats.

Talks were held with former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins last month but they were unable to reach an agreement and have now turned to Rosenior instead.