Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Yuta Nakayama scored two goals in 14 league appearances for Huddersfield this season after joining from PEC Zwolle in the summer

Huddersfield Town and Japan defender Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old had been named in his country's 26-man squad for this month's tournament in Qatar.

However, he had to be stretchered off before half-time in Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat by Sunderland.

"It is a huge blow to lose Yuta for such an extended period," Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham said.

"We will be supporting him every step of the way throughout his rehabilitation.

"He is an incredible character with such an admirable work rate and enthusiasm, and that spirit will put him a great position to come through this period as quickly as possible."