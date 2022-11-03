Chris Brunt: West Brom appoint club legend as loans manager
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom have appointed club legend Chris Brunt as their loans manager.
The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland international made 421 appearances for the Baggies between 2007 and 2020.
He retired from playing in May 2021 after a short stint at Bristol City.
Brunt took up a role in the club's academy last year and Albion say his new position will see him "work alongside first-team, recruitment and academy staff to nurture young players during spells away from The Hawthorns".
"I'm delighted to take on a role that will help to continue the development of the young players I have been working alongside over the last 18 months," Brunt told the club website.
"I hope to pass on my experiences from my time as a professional, in addition to my youth career at Middlesbrough."