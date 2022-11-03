Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Finn Azaz has scored six goals in 15 League One appearances since his summer move

Plymouth Argyle's influential Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Finn Azaz will be out until the new year.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa loanee is set to be sidelined for 10 weeks after suffering an ankle injury against Shrewsbury Town last week.

But he has been told that he will not need surgery to correct the problem.

"The ligament that they might have had to operate on is fine, but it's still going to be a 10-week job," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said.

"It's six weeks in a boot to let the fracture heal and then it'll be strength work then for the next few after that.

"I don't think he's had a serious injury like this before, so we'll see how he responds to his treatment and his rehab programme, so fingers crossed it's sooner rather than later."