Kirk was Everton boss from 2018-21 after being assistant to Casey Stoney at Manchester United in 2018

Leicester manager Lydia Bedford is to step down from her role with director of women's football Willie Kirk set to take over the Women's Super League side.

It is understood Bedford and several members of her coaching staff are to leave the club.

Leicester's players were informed of the decision on Thursday.

Leicester are currently bottom of the WSL table with no points from their opening six matches of the season.

Kirk, who was appointed as Leicester's Director of Women's and Girl's Football in July, is understood to be taking on the role with immediate effect.

He previously managed Bristol City and Everton and was assistant manager at Manchester United.

Bedford was appointed in November 2021 on a contract until the end of the season.

When she took over Leicester were bottom of the league with no points but under Bedford the Foxes managed to avoid relegation and finish 11th to stay in the top flight.

She signed a new two-year deal with Leicester in July but becomes the second WSL manager in the space of a week to lose their job after Hope Powell parted ways with Brighton on Monday.

In a press conference on Thursday, Bedford said she was not feeling under pressure from above.

"At the moment I feel very supported by the club in terms of being able to execute my role.

"The only pressure is the one you put on yourself. As a manager you want to go out every week knowing you've put the players in the best position," she said.

"I think in every game bar one this season I've walked off the pitch thinking there was not a lot more I could have done to change the result.".