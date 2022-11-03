Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Jake Garrett (right) was sent off six minutes after coming on as a substitute

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett has had a three-game suspension overturned after a successful appeal.

The 19-year-old was dismissed five minutes from full-time in Rovers' 1-0 loss at Coventry City on Tuesday for serious foul play.

But an independent regulatory commission ruled it was a case of wrongful dismissal after Rovers appealed the sending off.

Garrett will be available for Saturday's home game with Huddersfield.