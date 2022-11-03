Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's second goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career.

The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds.

"We've seen enough to know that he will score goals," Fowler told BBC Sport.

"He looks like he's too eager to please but the signs are very, very good. So far he's been easy on the eye."

Fowler found the net 189 times in 369 games for Liverpool and knows what it takes to be lauded by the Kop.

Nunez, who has 13 caps for Uruguay, was again on target in the Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday night and the 23-year-old is already a fans' favourite.

"The fans have taken to him already and when you get appreciation like that then it drives you on to perform that little bit better," added the former England forward.

A familiar sight for Liverpool fans as Robbie Fowler celebrates scoring against Charlton Athletic in 2006

"He's obviously still a young lad and he's probably still developing his game. He's maybe struggled in terms of amount of games. He got himself sent off and he's not really had a run required for a striker.

"Players rely on momentum and he looks like that player. He's scored a few goals already and he's going to score more. I just think he needs to calm down and relax in front of goal.

"What I do like about him is that he has an incredible work ethic and that is what Liverpool should always be about. We could be seeing a relative star in the making."

Liverpool, after going close to completing the quadruple last season, have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and sit 15 points off leaders Arsenal in ninth.

"They've been the victims of their own success and it's a case of not having the momentum they had last season," said Fowler.

"I have every confidence in Jurgen Klopp and the team - they've had a tough time but I've no doubt they will come out of it and be the Liverpool that we've seen in the last few seasons."