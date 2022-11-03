Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra was first capped for Colombia in 2019

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch.

The Colombia international picked up the injury in Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October.

The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday because of the issue.

"Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we thought it was," Marsch said.

The manager added, before his side's match against Bournemouth on Saturday: "He wasn't making the progress we expected so we did a scan. He is probably out until after the World Cup break."

Marsch said his player had damaged a ligament in his foot and doctors had been hopeful it had not ruptured.

The World Cup starts on 20 November and will run until 18 December.

Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Feyenoord for a reported £21m.