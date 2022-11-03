Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Timo Werner has scored nine goals in 17 appearances for club and country this season

Germany forward Timo Werner is out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury that will keep him out until 2023.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn after 19 minutes of RB Leipzig's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea striker, who has returned to form this term, has scored 24 goals in 55 appearances for Germany

Germany's first World Cup match is against Japan on 23 November.

Werner was part of the Germany squad at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.