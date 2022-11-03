Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gerard Pique won the World Cup with Spain and 30 trophies with Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he is to retire from football after his final game at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who came through the ranks at Barcelona and had a four-year spell with Manchester United, made the announcement in a video posted on social media.

Barca will face Almeria in La Liga for Pique's last game.

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that's how it will be," he said.

Pique, who was a youth player with Barca until 2004 when he signed for Manchester United, re-joined the Catalan giants in 2008.

During his time at the club he has played over 600 games and won 30 trophies, including eight La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Rey titles.

The defender retired from international football in 2018, having won the 2012 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.

He added: "Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.

"And now that all that kid's [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

He also teased he would return to Barca's famous ground, saying: "You know me, sooner or later I will be back. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always."