Shamrock Rovers ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 1-0 defeat by group winners Djurgardens in Stockholm on Thursday night.
Djurgardens captain Magnus Erikkson finished a fine first-half move by slotting in the only goal of the game.
Rory Gaffney wasted a good chance for the visitors, while Rovers keeper Leon Pohls denied Emmanuel Banda.
The Irish side were already confirmed to finish bottom of Group F, with two points from six matches.
One of those points came against the Swedish side in Dublin and they again gave Djurgardens a test at the Tele2 Arena.
The hosts started strongly with Joel Asoro blasting over, before seeing a low shot blocked.
The League of Ireland champions worked their way into the game, but fell behind on 19 minutes as Djurgardens put together a slick move with Kallie Holmberg laying the ball off for Eriksson to sweep home from eight yards.
Richie Towell forced Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into a save as the visitors threatened for the first time, although the the flag was immediately raised for offside.
Rovers came closest to scoring just before the break as a cross from the right fell to Gaffney at the back post, but he could only smash the ball into the side-netting.
Towell sent a volley straight at Zetterstrom early in the second half, before Banda was sent clear on goal but his weak effort was easily saved by Pohls.
Rovers enjoyed more possession after the break, but they failed to make it count and went down to a narrow defeat.
Line-ups
Djurgårdens IF
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Zetterström
- 2Johansson
- 33DanielsonSubstituted forLöfgrenat 45'minutes
- 3Ekdal
- 8Andersson
- 13Finndell
- 6SchüllerBooked at 88mins
- 7ErikssonSubstituted forBandaat 67'minutes
- 10AsoroSubstituted forRadetinacat 67'minutes
- 17HolmbergSubstituted forEdvardsenat 80'minutes
- 23WikheimSubstituted forAdemiat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Löfgren
- 9Radetinac
- 11Ademi
- 12Banda
- 14Sabovic
- 16Edvardsen
- 19Bengtsson
- 40Picornell
Shamrock Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Pöhls
- 6ClearyBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGannonat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 4Lopes
- 5Grace
- 23Farrugia
- 3HoareSubstituted forFinnat 87'minutes
- 16O'NeillSubstituted forSerdenyukat 86'minutes
- 29ByrneBooked at 71mins
- 22Lyons
- 17TowellSubstituted forPowerat 65'minutes
- 20GaffneySubstituted forGreeneat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mannus
- 2Gannon
- 8Finn
- 9Greene
- 14Power
- 18Serdenyuk
- 28Tetteh
- 38Emakhu
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Djurgårdens IF 1, Shamrock Rovers 0.
Post update
Haris Radetinac (Djurgårdens IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viktor Serdenyuk (Shamrock Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronan Finn (Shamrock Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Byrne with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Shamrock Rovers. Conceded by Hjalmar Ekdal.
Booking
Albion Ademi (Djurgårdens IF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Albion Ademi (Djurgårdens IF).
Post update
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Serdenyuk (Shamrock Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF).
Post update
Aaron Greene (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Ronan Finn replaces Seán Hoare.
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Viktor Serdenyuk replaces Gary O'Neill.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens IF) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Albion Ademi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Djurgårdens IF. Conceded by Seán Hoare.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hampus Finndell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Albion Ademi.
Post update
Offside, Shamrock Rovers. Jack Byrne tries a through ball, but Simon Power is caught offside.