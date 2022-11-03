Last updated on .From the section Football

Dejection for Rovers as Magnus Eriksson (right) celebrates scoring for Djurgardens at the Tele2 Arena

Shamrock Rovers ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 1-0 defeat by group winners Djurgardens in Stockholm on Thursday night.

Djurgardens captain Magnus Erikkson finished a fine first-half move by slotting in the only goal of the game.

Rory Gaffney wasted a good chance for the visitors, while Rovers keeper Leon Pohls denied Emmanuel Banda.

The Irish side were already confirmed to finish bottom of Group F, with two points from six matches.

One of those points came against the Swedish side in Dublin and they again gave Djurgardens a test at the Tele2 Arena.

The hosts started strongly with Joel Asoro blasting over, before seeing a low shot blocked.

The League of Ireland champions worked their way into the game, but fell behind on 19 minutes as Djurgardens put together a slick move with Kallie Holmberg laying the ball off for Eriksson to sweep home from eight yards.

Richie Towell forced Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into a save as the visitors threatened for the first time, although the the flag was immediately raised for offside.

Rovers came closest to scoring just before the break as a cross from the right fell to Gaffney at the back post, but he could only smash the ball into the side-netting.

Towell sent a volley straight at Zetterstrom early in the second half, before Banda was sent clear on goal but his weak effort was easily saved by Pohls.

Rovers enjoyed more possession after the break, but they failed to make it count and went down to a narrow defeat.