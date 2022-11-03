Close menu
Europa Conference League - Group F
Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF1Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers0

Europa Conference League: Shamrock Rovers finish with defeat at Djurgardens

Last updated on .From the section Football

Dejection for Rovers as Magnus Eriksson (right) celebrates scoring for Djurgardens at the Tele2 Arena
Shamrock Rovers ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 1-0 defeat by group winners Djurgardens in Stockholm on Thursday night.

Djurgardens captain Magnus Erikkson finished a fine first-half move by slotting in the only goal of the game.

Rory Gaffney wasted a good chance for the visitors, while Rovers keeper Leon Pohls denied Emmanuel Banda.

The Irish side were already confirmed to finish bottom of Group F, with two points from six matches.

One of those points came against the Swedish side in Dublin and they again gave Djurgardens a test at the Tele2 Arena.

The hosts started strongly with Joel Asoro blasting over, before seeing a low shot blocked.

The League of Ireland champions worked their way into the game, but fell behind on 19 minutes as Djurgardens put together a slick move with Kallie Holmberg laying the ball off for Eriksson to sweep home from eight yards.

Richie Towell forced Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into a save as the visitors threatened for the first time, although the the flag was immediately raised for offside.

Rovers came closest to scoring just before the break as a cross from the right fell to Gaffney at the back post, but he could only smash the ball into the side-netting.

Towell sent a volley straight at Zetterstrom early in the second half, before Banda was sent clear on goal but his weak effort was easily saved by Pohls.

Rovers enjoyed more possession after the break, but they failed to make it count and went down to a narrow defeat.

Line-ups

Djurgårdens IF

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Zetterström
  • 2Johansson
  • 33DanielsonSubstituted forLöfgrenat 45'minutes
  • 3Ekdal
  • 8Andersson
  • 13Finndell
  • 6SchüllerBooked at 88mins
  • 7ErikssonSubstituted forBandaat 67'minutes
  • 10AsoroSubstituted forRadetinacat 67'minutes
  • 17HolmbergSubstituted forEdvardsenat 80'minutes
  • 23WikheimSubstituted forAdemiat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Löfgren
  • 9Radetinac
  • 11Ademi
  • 12Banda
  • 14Sabovic
  • 16Edvardsen
  • 19Bengtsson
  • 40Picornell

Shamrock Rovers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Pöhls
  • 6ClearyBooked at 27minsSubstituted forGannonat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 4Lopes
  • 5Grace
  • 23Farrugia
  • 3HoareSubstituted forFinnat 87'minutes
  • 16O'NeillSubstituted forSerdenyukat 86'minutes
  • 29ByrneBooked at 71mins
  • 22Lyons
  • 17TowellSubstituted forPowerat 65'minutes
  • 20GaffneySubstituted forGreeneat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mannus
  • 2Gannon
  • 8Finn
  • 9Greene
  • 14Power
  • 18Serdenyuk
  • 28Tetteh
  • 38Emakhu
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamDjurgårdens IFAway TeamShamrock Rovers
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Djurgårdens IF 1, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Djurgårdens IF 1, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Haris Radetinac (Djurgårdens IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Serdenyuk (Shamrock Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronan Finn (Shamrock Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Byrne with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Shamrock Rovers. Conceded by Hjalmar Ekdal.

  7. Booking

    Albion Ademi (Djurgårdens IF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Albion Ademi (Djurgårdens IF).

  9. Post update

    Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Serdenyuk (Shamrock Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  11. Booking

    Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF).

  13. Post update

    Aaron Greene (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Ronan Finn replaces Seán Hoare.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Viktor Serdenyuk replaces Gary O'Neill.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens IF) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Albion Ademi with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Djurgårdens IF. Conceded by Seán Hoare.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Banda (Djurgårdens IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hampus Finndell.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens IF) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Albion Ademi.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Shamrock Rovers. Jack Byrne tries a through ball, but Simon Power is caught offside.

