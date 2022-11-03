Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have condemned racist abuse aimed at 17-year-old goalscorer Rico Lewis by Sevilla fans during the Champions League win over the Spaniards at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City said two arrests have been made and police and the club are investigating.

"We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind at our stadium," City said.

"We will be offering our full support to Rico following these vile incidents."

Lewis marked his full debut by driving home the Blues' equaliser in their 3-1 group-stage win over Sevilla.

The goal ensured Bury-born Lewis, who has been promoted through the City academy after joining the club aged eight, eclipsed Karim Benzema as the youngest player to score on his first start in the Champions League.

It should have been a dream come true for the teenager.

"We don't give presents here," said manager Pep Guardiola, immediately after the match. "He had to earn it, The people love players from the academy but we see him every day. We know he has quality and I am really happy for him."

