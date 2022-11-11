Birmingham City v Sunderland

First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Sunderland 1.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 28Sanderson
- 5Trusty
- 7Bacuna
- 27Bellingham
- 31Bielik
- 6MejbriBooked at 28mins
- 23Longelo
- 8Deeney
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 18Chong
- 19James
- 35Hall
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 26Wright
- 6Batth
- 2HugginsBooked at 42mins
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 16Diallo
- 21Pritchard
- 20Clarke
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 27Matete
- 41Johnson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Niall Huggins (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Niall Huggins (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Krystian Bielik.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Anthony Patterson tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.
Post update
Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Post update
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Sunderland 1. Ellis Simms (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amad Diallo.
Post update
Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.