Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0SunderlandSunderland1

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 5Trusty
  • 7Bacuna
  • 27Bellingham
  • 31Bielik
  • 6MejbriBooked at 28mins
  • 23Longelo
  • 8Deeney
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 35Hall

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 26Wright
  • 6Batth
  • 2HugginsBooked at 42mins
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 27Matete
  • 41Johnson
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Sunderland 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Booking

    Niall Huggins (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Niall Huggins (Sunderland).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Krystian Bielik.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Anthony Patterson tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

  16. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 0, Sunderland 1. Ellis Simms (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amad Diallo.

  18. Post update

    Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).

  20. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd20105534191535
4Norwich209562821732
5Watford209562822632
6QPR209472622431
7Preston208751616031
8Swansea208662728-130
9Luton207852221129
10Birmingham217772219328
11Millwall198472220228
12Sunderland207672522327
13Coventry187561918126
14Reading2082102129-826
15Rotherham206772425-125
16Stoke207492225-325
17Middlesbrough206682725224
18Cardiff2073101724-724
19Hull2073102437-1324
20Bristol City206592729-223
21Blackpool2064102331-822
22West Brom194872224-220
23Wigan2055101930-1120
24Huddersfield1953111926-718
View full Championship table

